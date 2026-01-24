The Fastest Ways To Bring A Dying Pothos Plant Back To Life

After removing afflicted leaves, focus on making adjustments to either light or water to help your plant. Although pothos is known for its ability to adapt to low-light situations, this plant enjoys bright, indirect sunlight to really thrive. If natural sunlight isn't possible, hitting it with an artificial grow light for a few hours each day may help.

Yellowing leaves can also be a sign of overwatering. Thankfully, this is an easy fix. Just adjust your watering schedule to ensure you are only getting your plant wet after the first couple of inches of soil have dried out. Test this by sticking your finger straight down into the soil. If your soil never seems to feel dry when you finger-test it, the problem may be how your soil holds water. Consider replanting your pothos into a pot with better drainage. Make sure it's in an airy soil mix that has plenty of perlite, bark, or sand to encourage drainage, like Perfect Plants Organic Pothos Soil.

On the other hand, if your pothos soil feels dry and your leaves look droopy and wilted, you may be underwatering your pothos. To bring it back, try to water it thoroughly so that all the soil feels moist to the touch. If your soil doesn't seem to get moist easily, it could be that it isn't absorbing water effectively. Again, repotting with fresh soil is a simple solution. You might also want to invest in some indoor plant products like a moisture meter to keep track of your watering moving forward.