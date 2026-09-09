Woman Uses A Thrifted Rolling Pin To Make A High-End Light Feature On A Budget

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When it comes to exuding high-end yet earthy vibes, there's hardly a material quite like marble to get the job done, making it an attractive choice for elevating your home design and decor. Unfortunately, with this luxe material comes an equally luxe price tag; marble accessories, decor, and lighting can significantly lighten your wallet. For example, to showcase a gorgeous marble pillar table lamp, you'd have to spend hundreds to get this sophisticated detail (let alone if you wanted a pair!). Thankfully, the internet strikes again with a clever way to DIY your way to a chic aesthetic using an unexpected source for the real marble: a rolling pin. After scoring a broken marble rolling pin for only $6 as a secondhand find from a thrift store, YouTube user Cozy DIY Home shared how she transformed it into an elegant, expensive-looking table lamp by using a light kit to wire through the center of the rolling pin, a lamp base to support the stone, and a shade to finish the look for only about $60.

To create your own upscale table lamp, you'll first need to snag a marble rolling pin. You can certainly treasure hunt through secondhand shops or online marketplaces, but you'll likely have more success shopping for one with the right look and structure for the project at an in-person or online retailer. It may cost you a little more upfront versus thrifting, but you have more control over the rolling pin's type, size, and finish (why not try black, burgundy, or green marble?). In addition, you'll need to round out the shopping list with a lamp kit, appropriately sized shade and harp, and lamp base, so we'll break down the specifics of all the correct supplies below so you're ready to tackle this easy and incredibly stylish DIY.