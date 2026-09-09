Woman Uses A Thrifted Rolling Pin To Make A High-End Light Feature On A Budget
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
When it comes to exuding high-end yet earthy vibes, there's hardly a material quite like marble to get the job done, making it an attractive choice for elevating your home design and decor. Unfortunately, with this luxe material comes an equally luxe price tag; marble accessories, decor, and lighting can significantly lighten your wallet. For example, to showcase a gorgeous marble pillar table lamp, you'd have to spend hundreds to get this sophisticated detail (let alone if you wanted a pair!). Thankfully, the internet strikes again with a clever way to DIY your way to a chic aesthetic using an unexpected source for the real marble: a rolling pin. After scoring a broken marble rolling pin for only $6 as a secondhand find from a thrift store, YouTube user Cozy DIY Home shared how she transformed it into an elegant, expensive-looking table lamp by using a light kit to wire through the center of the rolling pin, a lamp base to support the stone, and a shade to finish the look for only about $60.
To create your own upscale table lamp, you'll first need to snag a marble rolling pin. You can certainly treasure hunt through secondhand shops or online marketplaces, but you'll likely have more success shopping for one with the right look and structure for the project at an in-person or online retailer. It may cost you a little more upfront versus thrifting, but you have more control over the rolling pin's type, size, and finish (why not try black, burgundy, or green marble?). In addition, you'll need to round out the shopping list with a lamp kit, appropriately sized shade and harp, and lamp base, so we'll break down the specifics of all the correct supplies below so you're ready to tackle this easy and incredibly stylish DIY.
Gathering supplies for your DIY marble rolling pin lamp project
First, the rolling pin has a major requirement for this project: a hollow core, with a hole that runs through the entire length of the tool to run the wires. This eliminates solid handleless rolling pins from the mix, so choose one with separate attached handles, like the Fox Run Polished Marble Rolling Pin for $24 on Amazon, and then remove them. Secondly, while the final height is up to your aesthetic preference, anything too tall may get top-heavy once the lamp kit and shade are installed, so one in the 10- to 16-inch range will likely work best.
You'll also need a table lamp kit with a harp (such as the EMNOOTI Lamp Making Kit for $14 on Amazon), a lamp base with a hole for threading the wires through (like the PATIKIL 5.5-inch Wooden Lamp Base for $15 on Amazon), and a somewhat smaller-scale lamp shade. Harps come in various sizes, so be sure to choose one that works with your shade, typically the same height or 1-2 inches smaller than the shade height (more on why below). Lamp shades can be purchased at retailers like Target or IKEA, but there's usually a great selection of inexpensive options at your local thrift store as well. The YouTuber used a fabric drum shade, but you could opt for a wicker or tapered pleated shade if you wanted more texture, pattern, and/or color. If you're feeling ambitious, you could even make your own custom lamp shade from scratch. Depending on your shade choice, purchasing the materials new will set you back about $50-$60 in total.
Building your marble rolling pin table lamp
To assemble the lamp, follow the lamp kit instructions to assemble the threaded pipe and tube to create the neck of your fixture. Next, thread the wires through the fixture, working from the bottom up or in reverse, as the plug itself is too large to fit through the holes. Using the cut end, thread the wires through the lamp base hole(s), up through the center of the marble rolling pin column, then through the neck of the fixture. Pull the wires partway through to allow slack for wiring at the top, but leave most excess cord on the plug side of the fixture.
Using construction adhesive, bond the lamp base to the bottom of the rolling pin and the neck to the top to create your basic lamp structure. Unlike on YouTube, where they ran a bead of adhesive around the outer ends of the rolling pin, hiding the glue between materials instead of just around the edges is likely to result in a cleaner, more refined finish. Finish assembling and wiring the lamp socket, saddle, and harp above the neck per the instructions, then use the threaded finial at the very top to attach your lamp shade. The lamp shade should be tall enough to cover the entire socket and saddle hardware portion of the lamp but can leave an inch or so of the decorative neck revealed for balance. If the shade feels too low or high, use a different size harp to correct the shade placement. And there you have it: a gorgeous high-end-looking marble table lamp easily made out of a humble handleless rolling pin.