Is It Okay To Hose Down A String Trimmer?

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Picture this: Your lawn looks pristine, the flowers are thriving, and your curb appeal has shot up exponentially. All of that handiwork has left you with photo-worthy results, but chances are your lawn care tools look like they've been through the wringer. Maintenance is essential, not only to get the equipment clean but to ensure it works properly and safely the next time you fire it up. After cutting grass and weeds, you might feel inclined to hose down your string trimmer, but fight the urge, as it's not the best method.

Many landscapers (and Reddit users) are in favor of this quick, no-fuss approach. However, spraying a large amount of high-pressure water can potentially damage delicate parts of the tool . In particular, it poses a safety threat for mechanisms,such as an electrical trimmer's power cord and/or battery, which could lead to a shock hazard when moisture builds up. Although a gas string trimmer may be less delicate, you have to be careful not to let the tool's engine get wet. And, regardless of what type of equipment you're using, it's advised to avoid moisture around the motor, as specified in owner manuals. If you're spraying water solely on the head of a trimmer, it could also lead to rust if it's not dried properly. All this to say that a refined cleaning approach is preferred, lest you'll find yourself with more string trimmer problems than simply clearing off debris.