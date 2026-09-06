Ditch The Pencil Cup: An Easy Dollar Tree DIY For Clever Craft Room Storage

You'll see that each wine holder has interlocking feet and a clip on the bottom for stacking and securing multiples. Working in pairs, hot-glue the interlocking parts of one before stacking it onto another. Once you have three stacked pairs, gather them side by side. You'll be assembling them with the trays in the next step.

At just over 12 inches wide and 4.5 inches deep, the trays are ideally sized to lay one in front of the other across the three stacks. Even better, these trays have slot-like notches on the bottom that perfectly align with the two center-top edges of the wine-holder stacks. Apply hot glue inside the notches before stacking them atop the wine holders.

Et voila! You've DIYed a clever three-tier tabletop storage system that cost you about $12. Comparable desktop organizers with similar capacities aren't super expensive but are often still higher priced on average. Take the IRIS 10.5-by-12.8-inch four-drawer desktop organizer, which currently retails at Target for $24 and up depending on the store. Then there's Luxe Acrylic's 9-inch-diameter rotating round desktop organizer, which doesn't hold as much and sells for about $40 at The Container Store.

If, in the end, you change your mind about storing supplies on the work tabletop, consider going vertical with a utilitarian staple: the pegboard. Try one of these pegboard ideas to keep you organized while also dressing up the walls so they don't look like they belong in the garage. Or, if you're ready to invest in a big-ticket item that'll turn your craft room into a maker's paradise, check out these craft tables with built-in storage.