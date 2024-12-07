You're Using The Wrong Glue For These Materials (& What You Should Use Instead)

Gluing two things together is such a simple concept, but if you are using the wrong glue, it can be a disaster. Selecting the correct glue for each material (or for gluing blended materials, say, glass to metal) can actually be fairly complicated. But there are broad categories of glues and materials which will help you select the proper adhesive for the job. For instance? Wood requires a special type of glue.

People have been gluing wood together for centuries. What is commonly called yellow glue (or carpenter's glue) is the most popular and versatile wood glue available. It's water resistant and, in some formulas, nearly waterproof. Polyvinyl acetate, commonly called white glue, isn't the most common choice in professional shops, but remains a tried-and-true option that can produce excellent results. Polyurethane glues (such as Gorilla Glue) also produce excellent wood-to-wood bonds that are highly water resistant, but they have one downside: once opened, the glue hardens in the bottle quickly.

Epoxy is a two-part resin-based adhesive that is waterproof and extremely strong, but much more expensive than the other glues. The glue comes in different formulas. If you use it with wood, select a formula that takes the longest time to cure — it will produce the strongest bond. An ancient wood glue known as hide glue is well liked among instrument makers and fine furniture folks, and has the advantage of being removable in hot water. Not good for a boat, but fine for a chest of drawers.