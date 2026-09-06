The Simple Paper Test To Tell If You Need To Sharpen Your Kitchen Knives

Whether you're a novice cook or a professional chef, you probably know that one of the most important rules to follow in the kitchen is to keep your knives sharp. Sharp blades make meal prep so much easier and make cooking more enjoyable. A sharp knife easily cuts through tough vegetables and cleanly slices meat without much effort. When you let your blades become dull, they mash and crush your food instead of cutting it. Dull blades are also more dangerous because you have to apply more pressure. More pressure typically means less control, so you could accidentally cut yourself. If you want to avoid all this but you're confused about when to sharpen your blades, you can perform a simple paper test.

The time to go between sharpening dull kitchen knives depends on how often you use them. If you're preparing meals for yourself or family, you can generally go three to six months before sharpening with a whetstone. If you are a professional chef who spends several hours a day in the kitchen chopping meat and vegetables, you should plan to sharpen your main knives every one to two months.

If you find yourself constantly piercing food with the tip of the blade before cutting it, it could be a sign you need to sharpen the blade. You may also notice soft vegetables like tomatoes turn to mush instead of thin slices. Slicing meat and bread requires a sawing motion instead of a quick cut. If you notice any of these signs, it's a good time to perform the paper test.