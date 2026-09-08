The One Thing Your Peony Plants Need In Fall For Big & Beautiful Spring Blooms

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Fall is quickly approaching, but that doesn't mean gardeners are hanging up their gloves anytime soon. Sure, temperatures are cooling off and the growing season is winding down, but early autumn can be a perfect time to prepare for a bountiful garden the next spring. If you've spent spring and summer learning how to grow peonies (Paeonia spp.), dividing them in early September will provide more blooms to work with come next year. When it comes to dividing, essentially, you're carefully splitting a plant at its roots to create two or more smaller plants. It's a form of propagation.

One of the most beloved florals, peonies are delicate pink perennials that embody spring, emit a gorgeous fragrance, and can be planted in Zones 3 to 8. But they can be complicated, and they're not necessarily an easy flower to grow. Peonies take about three years to begin really flowering and only flower for a few weeks from April to June. That being said, they tend to get pretty comfortable where they're planted and don't technically need to be divided once established. So you really only need to consider dividing them if you'd like more plants, if they've become unruly, or if you want to pot a few.

Whether you're caring for peonies in the fall or considering dividing them, the experts at Fraser Valley Rose Farm break down why this time of the year is essential. After remaining somewhat inactive during the latter half of the summer, the leaves get busy gathering energy and scooping up nutrients for the plants crowns, in preparation for winter. Essentially, peony root development is at its prime in early autumn.