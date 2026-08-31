Why Do Towels Turn Yellow?
If you feel like you're staying on top of your laundry routine but just can't seem to keep your towels from turning yellow, you're not alone. It's a fact of life for many, and while not washing your towels frequently enough may be one of the culprits behind those off-white towels, it probably isn't the only factor at play. There are several elements to consider (and cleaning tactics try) to keep your towels looking bright for longer.
Towels typically turn yellow due to personal hygiene routines or laundry habits. As you use your towel, your body oils (and even your skincare products like lotions and makeup) can build up on the fabric, causing it to yellow. Fabric softeners are another major culprit of yellowing towels, as they leave an oily residue that could destroy the brightness of your towel's original fabric (while also reducing its absorbency). Even the hardness of your water might be affecting the color of your towels; if you use a well, water with high mineral levels could start to turn your towels yellow when you dry off with them.
Another common washing machine mistake that could be turning your towels yellow is using too much detergent. Surprisingly, most people are probably overdoing the detergent in their laundry. When that happens, it can leave residue behind after the rinse cycle and actually become less effective, especially if it isn't formulated for whites or doesn't contain brighteners to stave off that dull yellowing. Don't forget to wash your towels in hot water, too — washing your towels in cold water could mean they're not being cleaned properly and will eventually turn yellow.
How to keep your towels crisp and white
So, the cardinal rules for keeping towels white and fresh: Towels are definitely items to wash in hot water, and you should clean them frequently and without fabric softener. Looking into different types of water softeners will be crucial for fixing the many household issues that come with hard water, but in some cases, a more budget-friendly filtered shower head and sink faucet could help cut down on minerals that yellow your towels too. But what else can you do to keep your towels looking bright?
Try soaking your towels in white vinegar for around an hour before washing them in your laundry machine to help them maintain their color (or lack thereof) and remove stains. You could do this every few months (or more frequently, if you start to notice them losing their softness). It's also helpful to keep a rotation of extra bath and hand towels to swap out every few days — lowering how frequently you use your towels will keep them bright for longer. Now, while these tricks will certainly help you extend the lifespan of white towels, they'll still naturally lose some brightness over time. Eventually, the best fix will be to just replace those yellowing towels for good. It's generally recommended to get new bath towels every two to five years, while hand towels that receive even more use might only make it to the two-year mark.