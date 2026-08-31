Why Do Towels Turn Yellow?

If you feel like you're staying on top of your laundry routine but just can't seem to keep your towels from turning yellow, you're not alone. It's a fact of life for many, and while not washing your towels frequently enough may be one of the culprits behind those off-white towels, it probably isn't the only factor at play. There are several elements to consider (and cleaning tactics try) to keep your towels looking bright for longer.

Towels typically turn yellow due to personal hygiene routines or laundry habits. As you use your towel, your body oils (and even your skincare products like lotions and makeup) can build up on the fabric, causing it to yellow. Fabric softeners are another major culprit of yellowing towels, as they leave an oily residue that could destroy the brightness of your towel's original fabric (while also reducing its absorbency). Even the hardness of your water might be affecting the color of your towels; if you use a well, water with high mineral levels could start to turn your towels yellow when you dry off with them.

Another common washing machine mistake that could be turning your towels yellow is using too much detergent. Surprisingly, most people are probably overdoing the detergent in their laundry. When that happens, it can leave residue behind after the rinse cycle and actually become less effective, especially if it isn't formulated for whites or doesn't contain brighteners to stave off that dull yellowing. Don't forget to wash your towels in hot water, too — washing your towels in cold water could mean they're not being cleaned properly and will eventually turn yellow.