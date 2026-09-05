Can I Hose Down My Riding Lawn Mower?

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If you have a riding lawn mower, you likely have a lot of lawn to cover. You purchased the machine to save time and effort, so it makes sense that you'd want the cleanup to be the same. There are plenty of lawn mowing mistakes to avoid at all costs to keep your yard looking fresh, but what about looking after the equipment itself? When your riding lawn mower is caked with wet grass and mud, can you just hose it down to keep it fresh? Luckily, yes, you can. However, there is a right and wrong way to do things so you don't cause it any damage.

You need to be careful about which parts of your riding lawn mower you get wet. While blasting its blades with a heavy stream is a great way to remove build-up when you're done outside, all that moisture can also damage more sensitive components. You should avoid washing the entire thing like a car. Instead, remember not to hose off the engine of your riding lawn mower, nor the filters (both oil and air). In fact, a lawn mowing tip that will make you an expert is to remove the spark plugs from the machine completely before you start maintenance of any kind. This way, you don't risk damaging this important part of the machine.