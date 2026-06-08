What It Means If Your Mower Deck Wheels Touch The Ground

The mower deck is the round cover for your lawn mower blades. Some have wheels, while others are attached to the body of the machine. If your deck does have wheels, they shouldn't be touching the ground for it to do its job correctly; when wheels touch the ground, this is likely caused by them being set too low. If they do touch the ground, it means that your grass is at high risk of getting scalped, which means it'll get cut way too short. This can have devastating consequences for the health (and overall look) of your lawn. The fix is to raise the wheels slightly, so they can do their job properly and your lawn can stay lush. Because you already know how to mow a lawn, now you just need your equipment to work.

Even if you're still looking for tips that will make you a mowing expert, you'll know the mower deck when you see it. It's typically made of metal or composite and sits on the bottom of the mower. It usually looks a bit like a round BBQ lid. It works by making sure the grass blades are straight before the blade cuts them down, and not too short at that (kind of like a razor guard). This way, they all get an even slice instead of looking like they A) got ripped out of the ground all haphazardly or B) are cut down to their roots, ruining your lawn. For a mower deck to be effective, its wheels should essentially look like they're floating above the ground instead of sitting directly on it.