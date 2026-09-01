Skip Gravel Driveways: The Low-Maintenance, Weed-Resistant Alternative

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Gravel driveways may be cheap and easy to install, but many homeowners forget the hidden price of this installation. The piles of crushed rocks are very high maintenance in several ways. Fortunately, there's a driveway option that is budget friendly without as many glaring downsides. A blacktop driveway is an alternative landscape option that's the stark opposite of gravel by being both low-maintenance and weed-resistant.

Blacktop is often mistaken for asphalt, but there's a difference between these two driveway materials. Blacktop is more commonly used for home landscaping, such as for driveways and paved pathways. Blacktop is also made of a higher ratio of stone to bitumen, and it's mixed at a very high temperature, which makes it long lasting as a driveway solution. Gravel is loose, crushed stone, while blacktop is crushed black stone that is aggregated together. Since it's bonded together, it doesn't leave any space for weeds to grow, and it doesn't get washed away by wind, rain, and traffic.

In addition to these perks, blacktop has a smooth finish that gives it aesthetic appeal. It's quiet to drive on and it's more forgiving of ground movement, reducing the risk of cracks. This makes it far more practical for residential properties, where it's surrounded by shifting natural earth. Although it doesn't take much, there is still some necessary upkeep to keep it in good shape. However, the upkeep is very easy to manage.