Skip Gravel Driveways: The Low-Maintenance, Weed-Resistant Alternative
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Gravel driveways may be cheap and easy to install, but many homeowners forget the hidden price of this installation. The piles of crushed rocks are very high maintenance in several ways. Fortunately, there's a driveway option that is budget friendly without as many glaring downsides. A blacktop driveway is an alternative landscape option that's the stark opposite of gravel by being both low-maintenance and weed-resistant.
Blacktop is often mistaken for asphalt, but there's a difference between these two driveway materials. Blacktop is more commonly used for home landscaping, such as for driveways and paved pathways. Blacktop is also made of a higher ratio of stone to bitumen, and it's mixed at a very high temperature, which makes it long lasting as a driveway solution. Gravel is loose, crushed stone, while blacktop is crushed black stone that is aggregated together. Since it's bonded together, it doesn't leave any space for weeds to grow, and it doesn't get washed away by wind, rain, and traffic.
In addition to these perks, blacktop has a smooth finish that gives it aesthetic appeal. It's quiet to drive on and it's more forgiving of ground movement, reducing the risk of cracks. This makes it far more practical for residential properties, where it's surrounded by shifting natural earth. Although it doesn't take much, there is still some necessary upkeep to keep it in good shape. However, the upkeep is very easy to manage.
What low-level maintenance a blacktop driveway does require
The best way to ensure a new blacktop driveway is long lasting is by sealcoating it. Wait until six months after its initial installation so it has time to fully cure, then have it sealcoated to give it an extra layer of protection. After the first coat, it only needs to be redone every two to five years, unless your driveway faces heavy traffic or severe weather that breaks it down faster.
Another way to keep a blacktop driveway low maintenance is to catch small problems before they become bigger ones. Blacktop is very durable and not prone to cracks. If they do form, take care of them while they're smaller than ⅛ inch. Simply pour a fast-dry formula like Sika's Sikaflex Self-Leveling Asphalt Sealant in Black.
If you think this sounds like tedious work, compare it to a gravel driveway. As mentioned previously, there's a constant need to level gravel driveways and restock them with replacement rocks. Weeds also have a habit of growing between the rocks, even if you have a subbase or landscape fabric underneath. Gravel driveways need to be refilled every one to two years. Therefore, on average, they require much more routine maintenance than blacktop. Gravel driveways also need extra features, like edging to keep them in place. And you must prep them for the wintertime to prevent further deterioration. The same maintenance is required for the other common gravel alternative, RAP.