Store Toilet Paper In Style With An Easy DIY You Can Customize
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Toilet paper is far from a glamorous item. In fact, many people try their best to hide the toilet paper storage in the bathroom. That's not always possible in small or jam-packed spaces. If you have to keep your toilet paper on display, you don't have to do it in a utilitarian way. There's a creative method to make toilet paper rolls look decorative, even elegant.
This DIY builds on an idea we've talked about before, which is to make toilet paper look more beautiful by wrapping it in tissue paper. To further customize your rolls, laddstamps shows a creative idea. Make a custom wrap by using a stamp to create a pattern on the tissue paper.
Personalizing this project starts with your tissue paper choice. Choose warm white, pale blues and grays, or neutral beige for an elegant modern bathroom, especially if you want it to feel spa-like. Or, you can opt for colorful tissue paper, choosing hues that match or complement your bathroom's paint or wallpaper color. Choose plain rather than heavily-patterned tissue paper so the design doesn't look too busy. You might have several sheets left over from gift wrapping, or you can order bulk packs for a budget-friendly price. For example, Artdly's 100-Sheets Tissue Paper Pack runs about $7.
Make your own toilet paper wrap with tissue paper and a stamp
Your next opportunity to personalize this DIY is with the stamp. In the video, laddstamps uses a decorated letter stamp. This is a great way to add your initial and give your bathroom a boutique hotel vibe. You can order custom stamps from Amazon, like the MaxMark Custom Round Self Inking Signature Stamp. If you need some help with design, Etsy has a variety of sellers that help you make a stamp from a menu of designs.
If a letter stamp isn't your style, don't hesitate to branch out to other designs. Maybe you have coastal bathroom decor or floral wallpaper. You might choose to complement patterns in the space with seashell or botanical stamps. Seasonal stamps are also a fun idea, and you could use leaf stamps for autumn, flowers for spring, palm trees for summer, and any manner of holiday stamps for the festive season. If you have a more playful decor style, this is a great opportunity to add personality. Also, if this DIY is too much work for your day-to-day life, keep it in your back pocket for special occasions. It's a lovely touch for a guest bathroom or when you're entertaining.