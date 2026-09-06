Store Toilet Paper In Style With An Easy DIY You Can Customize

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Toilet paper is far from a glamorous item. In fact, many people try their best to hide the toilet paper storage in the bathroom. That's not always possible in small or jam-packed spaces. If you have to keep your toilet paper on display, you don't have to do it in a utilitarian way. There's a creative method to make toilet paper rolls look decorative, even elegant.

This DIY builds on an idea we've talked about before, which is to make toilet paper look more beautiful by wrapping it in tissue paper. To further customize your rolls, laddstamps shows a creative idea. Make a custom wrap by using a stamp to create a pattern on the tissue paper.

Personalizing this project starts with your tissue paper choice. Choose warm white, pale blues and grays, or neutral beige for an elegant modern bathroom, especially if you want it to feel spa-like. Or, you can opt for colorful tissue paper, choosing hues that match or complement your bathroom's paint or wallpaper color. Choose plain rather than heavily-patterned tissue paper so the design doesn't look too busy. You might have several sheets left over from gift wrapping, or you can order bulk packs for a budget-friendly price. For example, Artdly's 100-Sheets Tissue Paper Pack runs about $7.