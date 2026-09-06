Triangle Spider Webs: What To Do If You Find One In Your Home Or Yard

Walking face first into a triangle spider web can seem like a sticky situation. But what makes the whole experience worse — mentally and momentarily — is the likelihood that a tiny weaver may be hurtling at you at 1,700 miles per hour at that moment. To gain this speed, a cheetah would have to accelerate at 60 times its maximum sprint rate and a NASA shuttle 26 times. The redeeming feature? On discovering it's not a snack (read: bug), but a big-sized human that is butting heads with its web, the weaver generally reels back, restoring its web to its previous, stiff triangle form. In short, it is still hungry, so you may as well leave the triangle web in its place if it isn't in the way until the arachnid feeds and goes away on its own.

If you've ever set about to identify different types of spider webs around your home and yard, you may have noticed a huge divergence among spider species. Hammock spiders plait sheet webs, while house spiders create a tangled mess. Orb-weaver spider webs look even more different in their artful circles, and some days, you might come across triangle webs, which look like they were sliced out as a pie-shaped wedge from an orb weaver's web. Created in a Y-shaped form, rather than going slack, a triangle spider web holds taut because its maker, the triangle weaver spider (Hyptiotes cavatus), pulls at it for hours, if not days. When an unfortunate moth or a fly comes close, it releases its web like a slingshot to capture its prey, dismantling the web in the process.