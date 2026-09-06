Say Goodbye To Traditional Birdbaths: Turn An Old Lamp Into An Easy DIY Solution
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If you want a foolproof way to attract birds to your yard without a feeder, your next birdbath may be hiding in the lighting aisle at your local thrift store. An old lamp base can provide the foundation for a charming pedestal bath perfect for the garden. Paired with a decorative glass basin and small fountain pump, it becomes a functional water feature without demanding a ton of effort. Not only does the moving water add soothing sounds and sparkling reflections that may attract flying friends, but it may also slow algae growth and discourage mosquitoes.
The materials list is pretty short. All you'll need for this simple DIY birdbath is a sturdy lamp, shallow glass plate or bowl, adhesive, compact solar or battery-operated pump, and a few basic tools. This project can work in a garden bed, courtyard, patio, or balcony, provided the finished birdbath has a level, stable place to stand. A sunny location will power a solar pump, while a battery-operated version offers more freedom in shaded areas. And pay attention to your positioning once the bath is completed — placing the bath near shrubs or trees can give visiting birds access to protective cover. By painting the lamp base or selecting colorful glass, there is plenty of wiggle room to make this backyard feature your own.
Assemble and personalize your backyard water feature
This project offers a genius way to give a thrifted lamp new life, and you'll want to start with an unplugged model featuring a weighty base free of major cracks or rust. Remove the shade, bulb, harp, socket, and other electrical components, then pull the cord through the base. If it must be cut, double-check that the lamp is unplugged and use wire cutters to carefully snip the cord. Clean the lamp and the underside of the glass plate thoroughly so the adhesive can form a secure bond, and make sure to choose a plate or bowl no more than 2 inches deep (preferably with gently sloping sides that make the water easier for small birds to access). Center the vessel and secure it with a clear, exterior-grade waterproof adhesive labeled for both materials, such as E6000 Plus. Let the adhesive cure completely according to the label before adding water.
Once bonded, you can insert your fully submersible fountain pump inside the basin. If you opt for a solar-powered pump, make sure your bath has access to enough sunlight so your bird friends' water supply doesn't stagnate. For a decorative touch, you can add smooth, scrubbed pebbles or aquarium-safe glass gems, which can bring in color while giving birds a steadier place to stand. Audubon recommends maintaining approximately 1 to 1½ inches of water and including a few large pebbles or a flat stone. Avoid sharp glass, loose glitter, flaking paint, or coated stones that could contaminate the water, and save exterior paint and decorative finishes for the lamp base instead.