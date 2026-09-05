Don't Toss Your Old Knife Block: There's A Cute New Way To Decorate Your Countertops
Tired of using that knife block for its intended use? Even though they're a staple, knife blocks aren't always the best option — they can dull your knives and are often full of bacteria. But tossing that old block feels wasteful, especially when you can turn it into a floral bookend for cookbooks. Simply tuck dried flowers into the slots, as TikTok creator lifewithliztoday did, and use it to prop up your cookbooks. The wood block is sturdy and fits the kitchen theme perfectly, plus it's a chic way to style kitchen countertops when combined with your favorite recipe books.
If you like the idea but don't have a knife block on hand, you could look for an inexpensive one at the thrift store or garage sales. Even better if you find an empty block without the knives, so you don't have to dispose of them. You can use just one knife block and prop the books against a wall or grab two — one for each end.
The rest of the supplies you'll need will help you personalize the knife block. These might include paint, stain, and other embellishments, such as stenciled or decoupage designs. Other than that, you'll need mini dried flowers with slim stems. You can dry them yourself or go the quick and easy route with something like the Skogskunst Natural Dried Flower Set. A small bouquet of faux flowers could also work. Finally, gather a stack of gorgeous cookbooks that double as decor to display with the kitchen-themed bookend.
Repurpose a knife block into a flower bookend
First, clean up the knife block by wiping down the outside with a damp cloth. If the slots are dirty, dump out as many crumbs as possible and follow up with compressed air or a straw cleaner. If you like the look of the wood as-is, polish it, and you're good to go. For a block that needs an update, try wood stain or paint to hide the unattractive finish. Just be sure to sand it first so the new finish adheres properly.
Then, decide if you want to decorate the outside further. One themed idea is to decoupage pages from an old cookbook onto the surface. Or, use a wood-burning tool to write a recipe on the side of the knife block. Another option is to paint or decoupage kitchen-related images onto the wood. When you're done, tuck the flowers into the knife slots.
Position the knife block bookend on the countertop and line the cookbooks up beside it, using a wall as the other bookend. You can also use another kitchen item, like a vintage kitchen scale, on one end of the books and the knife block on the other. If space is tight, consider setting up the display somewhere else in the kitchen. For example, you could build a cookbook library using IKEA's BILLY bookcase in your kitchen, and then pair it with this knife block idea to dress up the shelves. Or, showcase it in a kitchen hutch.