Don't Toss Your Old Knife Block: There's A Cute New Way To Decorate Your Countertops

Tired of using that knife block for its intended use? Even though they're a staple, knife blocks aren't always the best option — they can dull your knives and are often full of bacteria. But tossing that old block feels wasteful, especially when you can turn it into a floral bookend for cookbooks. Simply tuck dried flowers into the slots, as TikTok creator lifewithliztoday did, and use it to prop up your cookbooks. The wood block is sturdy and fits the kitchen theme perfectly, plus it's a chic way to style kitchen countertops when combined with your favorite recipe books.

If you like the idea but don't have a knife block on hand, you could look for an inexpensive one at the thrift store or garage sales. Even better if you find an empty block without the knives, so you don't have to dispose of them. You can use just one knife block and prop the books against a wall or grab two — one for each end.

The rest of the supplies you'll need will help you personalize the knife block. These might include paint, stain, and other embellishments, such as stenciled or decoupage designs. Other than that, you'll need mini dried flowers with slim stems. You can dry them yourself or go the quick and easy route with something like the Skogskunst Natural Dried Flower Set. A small bouquet of faux flowers could also work. Finally, gather a stack of gorgeous cookbooks that double as decor to display with the kitchen-themed bookend.