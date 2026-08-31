Move Over, Landscape Fabric: This Tougher Alternative Is Better For Gravel Driveways

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When installing a new gravel driveway, it's highly recommended to add a fabric base for various reasons. A roll of fabric helps suppress weeds, keep soil in place, and provide overall support for a project. Keep in mind that all landscape fabrics are not the same, and when designing a DIY gravel driveway, you should leave flimsy landscape fabric behind. Instead, opt for driveway fabric, which is also known as geotextile stabilization fabric.

Stabilization fabric is very heavy-duty and specifically designed to prevent gravel driveways from sagging and losing shape over time. It reduces the need for additional rock and gravel subbases, saving homeowners from having to purchase several more bags of materials. This keeps a project more budget friendly and reduces how long it takes to complete. As long as it's buried beneath a few inches of gravel, manufacturers claim that this fabric lasts anywhere from 30 to 50 years.

This specific landscaping fabric is often made of synthetic materials, like polyester and polypropylene. When laid beneath a driveway surface, it prevents poured gravel from slowly seeping into the base layer of soil below. This reduces the frequency with which you have to replace the rocks and improves their chances of staying in place. The stabilization fabric is also designed to prevent erosion from natural rainfall, keeping a driveway in decent, drivable condition long-term.