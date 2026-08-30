It's Not Plants Or Trees: There's Another Yard Mistake Attracting Snakes

It's true that snakes are an important part of any thriving ecosystem, but that doesn't mean you have to tolerate them in your yard! It's possible to support snakes' role in the environment by simply encouraging them to naturally move along, instead of killing them. While you might think there are certain plants or trees in your yard that are attracting these reptiles, there's actually one mistake that's definitely luring them in — and it's very easy to fix! To potentially get rid of snakes in your home, you just need to cut your grass a bit shorter, so the snakes don't have a cozy place to hide from their predators.

Tall grass is a common outdoor feature that attract snakes because it offers great cover for many animals, not just the snakes. The food they like to eat, like mice, lizards, and even other snakes, also find shelter among the blades. This results in the perfect combination to lure larger snakes onto your property because they can roam your lawn for their own food, while remaining out of sight from birds of prey overhead. If you cut the grass down, you disrupt this circle of life. Suddenly, there isn't as much to eat or safety, either. , and hopefully, the snakes will move on. While cutting your grass isn't 100% effective at keeping snakes out of your yard, creating an environment that is slightly hostile to them can still help.