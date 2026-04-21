The Common Outdoor Feature That's Secretly Inviting Snakes Into Your Yard

Everyone who has a yard may have to deal with various types of wildlife from time to time, but a surprise snake encounter can certainly be an unwelcome event. Despite some of their benefits, not everyone wants to actively attract these reptiles to their yards. You might do your best to take strategic steps to keep rats out of your yard as well as other rodents so that snakes might not be drawn to your outdoor spaces for food. If you think your yard is in the clear, though, take another close look. Any firewood piles you might have in your yard could be inviting snakes. To avoid these becoming havens for such reptiles, you might need to make modifications such as keeping firewood off the ground.

Piles of firewood are popular spots for snakes because these can become places of shelter. Snakes are most likely to hang out in firewood during warm times of the year, as these spots can provide them with cooler sources of shelter compared to rocks and other items that run hot in the summer. Plus, since recently-cut firewood takes several months to dry out before use, this can allow snakes to hide out in these piles undisturbed for quite some time.

The good news is you don't necessarily have to give up on storing firewood in your yard if you're interested in getting rid of snakes. In fact, it's not always possible to remove firewood entirely to prevent snakes. What you can do, however, is to make the firewood less appealing to snakes overall.