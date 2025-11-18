Homeowner Warns Others To Avoid Invasive Snake-Attracting Plant: 'It Will Take Over'

My wife and I are fans of the long-running British crime drama "Midsomer Murders." The grisly stories are often set in bucolic English country villages, and many of the aged brick homes where the murders occur are covered in beautiful English ivy (Hedera helix). On occasion, my wife has expressed a desire to include climbing plants as part of our own home's exterior styling. My answer has always been a resounding: "No!" Here's why.

Redditor notbriebryant sums up my feelings on this perfectly, posting on the homeowners subreddit: "Please for the sake of your neighbors and the next homeowner who will curse you in her sleep, resist the urge to plant an invasive demon ivy. It knows no property lines and will take over other plants, fences, siding, or anything slow moving in its path. Just don't." I agree on this wholeheartedly, because climbing plants, especially English ivy, can harm the construction of your house, and also open the proverbial door to unwanted visitors.

While other popular plants like buckthorn serve as magnets for ticks, English ivy can often be slithering with snakes or crawling with rats. And, trust me when I say this, you don't want to have to worry about snakes or rats making their way into your house.