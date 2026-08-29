IKEA Has An Affordable Solution To Replace Heavy Blackout Curtains

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Natural light pouring into a room can be refreshing or a nuisance, depending on the time and place. A persistent glare disrupting the picture on a television screen or direct sunlight causing a room to get warmer is more than enough reason to cover a window with curtains, and thankfully, those big and bulky 100% blackout varieties aren't the only effective options. If you're ready to upgrade your window treatments, the ROSENMANDEL Room-Darkening Curtains from IKEA can tone down sunlight in a space without the heaviness that is often associated with blackout curtains. The collection is available in three colors, though the yellow-beige curtains are only room-darkening, while the dark green and gray curtains are blackout. At $29.99 for a 98-inch length, they're a more affordable option than many blackout curtains of similar lengths (84 and 98 inches), which often exceed $100.

While blackout curtains block 95% to 100% of light, room-darkening curtains only reduce sunlight by up to 95%, depending on the type of fabric. These IKEA curtains have a 100% polyurethane backing and are otherwise made from 95% recycled polyester designed with a mélange appearance that resembles wool. While they may not quite compare to the top-rated blackout curtains on the market, these IKEA window coverings have a much lighter weight than traditional room-darkening drapes, and some reviewers even compared them to linen.