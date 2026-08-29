IKEA Has An Affordable Solution To Replace Heavy Blackout Curtains
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Natural light pouring into a room can be refreshing or a nuisance, depending on the time and place. A persistent glare disrupting the picture on a television screen or direct sunlight causing a room to get warmer is more than enough reason to cover a window with curtains, and thankfully, those big and bulky 100% blackout varieties aren't the only effective options. If you're ready to upgrade your window treatments, the ROSENMANDEL Room-Darkening Curtains from IKEA can tone down sunlight in a space without the heaviness that is often associated with blackout curtains. The collection is available in three colors, though the yellow-beige curtains are only room-darkening, while the dark green and gray curtains are blackout. At $29.99 for a 98-inch length, they're a more affordable option than many blackout curtains of similar lengths (84 and 98 inches), which often exceed $100.
While blackout curtains block 95% to 100% of light, room-darkening curtains only reduce sunlight by up to 95%, depending on the type of fabric. These IKEA curtains have a 100% polyurethane backing and are otherwise made from 95% recycled polyester designed with a mélange appearance that resembles wool. While they may not quite compare to the top-rated blackout curtains on the market, these IKEA window coverings have a much lighter weight than traditional room-darkening drapes, and some reviewers even compared them to linen.
Low-cost tweaks to turn IKEA curtains into blackout curtains
If you don't want to commit to 100% blackout curtains, the room-darkening ROSENMANDEL curtains can be tweaked to block out even more light with easy, inexpensive changes. Of course, an obvious solution is to keep a blackout panel to hang behind the curtains to increase the darkening effect, but these curtains also pair well with other unique window treatment ideas if you want to add layers for looks and light filtration flexibility. To enhance the curtains more directly, hang a two-pack of liners, such as Chyhomenyc 100% Blackout Curtain Liners ($19.99 on Amazon), on the same rod so the curtains and liners will move as one piece. The liners will make each of the curtains about a pound heavier, but they won't look as bulky as standard blackout coverings nor add much to the overall cost.
You could also buy blackout fabric by the yard to sew directly onto the ROSENMANDEL curtains. Or, to maintain some flexibility by making the liners easy to attach and remove, take a tip from TikTok creator celebra_handmadeshop and turn them into interchangeable liners instead. Sew small hook-and-loop panels onto the backing of the ROSENMANDEL curtains and blackout liners just below the heading tape. With that, you'll create window coverings that will keep out heat and light better but can still work with all of the tape's different hanging options, whether you plan to hang the curtains simply by the rod pockets or create more elegant pleats with pleating hooks.