Consumer Reports' Top-Rated Blackout Curtain Knocks IKEA Down A Peg
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What's the secret to a good night's sleep? If you ask some experts, the answer is a completely dark room. Blackout curtains are designed to block out all forms of light, even sunlight in the middle of the day. They can also improve insulation, helping to keep a home cooler by preventing the sun's heat from creeping in. Unfortunately, not all blackout curtains actually do what they claim, and some let a bit of light in. The last thing you want is to buy new window treatments, only to find that they don't make your room dark enough.
Fortunately, Consumer Reports is here to the rescue, testing blackout curtains from multiple brands. The organization evaluated curtains based on how well dark-colored panels and light-colored panels block out light, plus they tested the insulation capabilities of each. What they found may surprise you. And while brands like IKEA have budget-friendly room-darkening options that are highly ranked, its top rating went to Gracie Oaks, a brand available from Wayfair.
What makes Gracie Oaks blackout curtains stand out
So, what set Gracie Oaks Olivia Signature Velvet Blackout Curtains apart? Consumer Reports tested the panels' ability to block out light by holding a super-bright, 5,000 lumens flashlight up to the fabric and looking to see how much of the light hit a white surface behind it. Gracie Oaks was one of only two brands (the other being Amazon Basics Room Darkening Blackout Curtains) that completely blocked the light.
The Gracie Oaks curtains also performed well in Consumer Reports' insulation tests. This involved covering a box with the curtain panel and placing it in a cold room. The box was heated, and the tester tracked how much additional heat was needed to maintain its temperature over time. This determined the curtain's insulating properties. Only two other blackout curtains, one from Pottery Barn and one from Target, performed as well as the Gracie Oaks panels. However, those two curtains weren't as effective at blocking out light.
Along with acing Consumer Reports' tests and proving to be effective, the Olivia Signature Velvet Blackout Curtains are well-reviewed and available in a wide range of colors, including lighter shades like Rosey Dawn and Skylark Blue. A potential downside? The material is 100% polyester, which is a potentially toxic disadvantage of blackout curtains, as it often releases volatile organic compounds into the air. Another drawback — the curtains are dry clean only, which can make washing them a costly endeavor.