Consumer Reports' Top-Rated Blackout Curtain Knocks IKEA Down A Peg

So, what set Gracie Oaks Olivia Signature Velvet Blackout Curtains apart? Consumer Reports tested the panels' ability to block out light by holding a super-bright, 5,000 lumens flashlight up to the fabric and looking to see how much of the light hit a white surface behind it. Gracie Oaks was one of only two brands (the other being Amazon Basics Room Darkening Blackout Curtains) that completely blocked the light.

The Gracie Oaks curtains also performed well in Consumer Reports' insulation tests. This involved covering a box with the curtain panel and placing it in a cold room. The box was heated, and the tester tracked how much additional heat was needed to maintain its temperature over time. This determined the curtain's insulating properties. Only two other blackout curtains, one from Pottery Barn and one from Target, performed as well as the Gracie Oaks panels. However, those two curtains weren't as effective at blocking out light.

Along with acing Consumer Reports' tests and proving to be effective, the Olivia Signature Velvet Blackout Curtains are well-reviewed and available in a wide range of colors, including lighter shades like Rosey Dawn and Skylark Blue. A potential downside? The material is 100% polyester, which is a potentially toxic disadvantage of blackout curtains, as it often releases volatile organic compounds into the air. Another drawback — the curtains are dry clean only, which can make washing them a costly endeavor.