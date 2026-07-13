Not Curtains, Not Shades: IKEA Has A Budget-Friendly Solution For Blackout Windows

A small gap in coverage (if there even is one) also might not matter if you're layering curtains or drapes over top, and these shades are a great candidate for affordable layering, particularly for bedrooms where you need darkness and privacy, but don't want burdensome blackout curtains. The slim roller shade, installed into the window recess, provides darkening and privacy benefits, but then you can put whatever curtains or blinds you like over top. There are several types of window shades to add the perfect finishing touch layered over these blackout shades. When looking at your budget, you might prefer to splurge on the outside layer you actually see, and this FÖNSTERBLAD shade lets you spend less on the practical inside layer.

Layered window treatments are very much trending, and what you choose to layer depends on your desired aesthetic. A product like the FÖNSTERBLAD roller blind can roll up and mostly out of sight, so you can hide it away during the day. Adding a Roman blind over top is fashionable: the RINGBLOMMA Roman blind is one option that can make a bedroom feel more luxurious, but it's quite sheer, so a blackout layer underneath is useful at night. You might love the airy look of curtains like the MATILDA Sheer Curtains during the day, but prefer the privacy of the roller shade when the sun goes down. Bamboo blinds, like the VECKLARFLY Venetian Bamboo Blind are also having a moment in the spotlight, and a FÖNSTERBLAD Black-out Roller Blind underneath can offer more coverage, without breaking the bank.