Not Curtains, Not Shades: IKEA Has A Budget-Friendly Solution For Blackout Windows
Blackout window treatments are an essential in some homes. Whether you need them for light control, enhanced privacy, or better temperature regulation, you want them to be functional and look nice, too. After all, the right shades can even improve your quality of life. IKEA sells a few blackout blinds and shades. One budget-friendly option is the sleek and simple FÖNSTERBLAD Black-out Roller Blind.
At $29.99 for a 34-inch wide by 61-inch long shade, the FÖNSTERBLAD Black-out Roller Blind comes at a lower price than similar shades from some major online retailers. IKEA sells it in a few sizes ranging from 23 inches wide to 48 inches wide, and all 61 inches long. If your windows are an in-between dimension, it's possible to cut the blind width to size since it's made of soft-touch polyester. The blind can be mounted inside or outside the window recess, or from the ceiling. It's cordless for safety in homes with kids or pets. The plain look, with a subtle pattern on the fabric, means it can suit a range of decor styles. This also makes it a good option for window treatment layering, a recent home trend that's designed to add function as well as style to window coverings.
IKEA's FÖNSTERBLAD Black-out Roller Blind offers affordable room darkening
It's worth mentioning that the FÖNSTERBLAD Black-out Roller Blind has a mid-range rating, with 3.8 stars overall based on over 650 reviews. Several negative reviews mention imperfect coverage. If you mount it inside the window recess, note that the fabric width is slightly less than the width of the roller, so some light might peek through. Some reviewers also mention the fabric curls inward, revealing gapping on the sides that can let light in.
However, there's a lot more to consider when choosing the right shades. This product offers moderate blackout capability for a reasonable price, with more design potential than a bulky blackout curtain — it also has many positive reviews that don't mention curling at all. You can give them a try and return them if you're unhappy since IKEA has a 180-day return policy on opened products. Or, if it's within budget, the TRETUR Black-out roller blind is a slightly higher-rated option from IKEA, but also double the price.
It's a budget-friendly choice for window treatment layering
A small gap in coverage (if there even is one) also might not matter if you're layering curtains or drapes over top, and these shades are a great candidate for affordable layering, particularly for bedrooms where you need darkness and privacy, but don't want burdensome blackout curtains. The slim roller shade, installed into the window recess, provides darkening and privacy benefits, but then you can put whatever curtains or blinds you like over top. There are several types of window shades to add the perfect finishing touch layered over these blackout shades. When looking at your budget, you might prefer to splurge on the outside layer you actually see, and this FÖNSTERBLAD shade lets you spend less on the practical inside layer.
Layered window treatments are very much trending, and what you choose to layer depends on your desired aesthetic. A product like the FÖNSTERBLAD roller blind can roll up and mostly out of sight, so you can hide it away during the day. Adding a Roman blind over top is fashionable: the RINGBLOMMA Roman blind is one option that can make a bedroom feel more luxurious, but it's quite sheer, so a blackout layer underneath is useful at night. You might love the airy look of curtains like the MATILDA Sheer Curtains during the day, but prefer the privacy of the roller shade when the sun goes down. Bamboo blinds, like the VECKLARFLY Venetian Bamboo Blind are also having a moment in the spotlight, and a FÖNSTERBLAD Black-out Roller Blind underneath can offer more coverage, without breaking the bank.