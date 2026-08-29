No More Wreaths: The Cuter Way To Decorate A Glass Front Door And Add Privacy

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Glass front doors let natural light inside the house to give your interior a brighter, more welcoming ambiance. They also befit many exterior home styles and boost curb appeal. One potential downside to glass doors is their lack of privacy, but there's a cute farmhouse front door idea that both tackles this problem and upgrades your front door's appearance: decorative adhesive film. In one case, TikTok user @greybirchdesigns used an affordable piece of lattice-patterned film to decorate the large glass panel on her front door, which also works to hide her home's interior from the street.

This idea is doable on virtually any door with a window, whether it's one large glass pane or several divided panes. It's a straightforward DIY project — you cut up a roll of window film to match the dimensions of your glass panel (or panels) and stick the pieces on the glass. However, there are varying styles of film for you to consider. Frosted film designed for privacy blocks passersby from peering into your home, but it also lets soft sunlight stream inside. And there is, of course, a proper installation method to follow so your cut film looks neat and professionally done.

This stylish way to cover glass doors adds a unique texture and pattern to plain glass, elevating a door's look without permanently altering its appearance. You can also pair this technique with other front door enhancements (besides decorative wreaths). @greybirchdesigns added a basket with flowers to her front door to give it a chic farmhouse-inspired look, but you could get creative with other clever hacks to add privacy to your front door windows, such as adding wall baskets, artificial hanging plants, or anything else you can think of.