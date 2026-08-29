No More Wreaths: The Cuter Way To Decorate A Glass Front Door And Add Privacy
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Glass front doors let natural light inside the house to give your interior a brighter, more welcoming ambiance. They also befit many exterior home styles and boost curb appeal. One potential downside to glass doors is their lack of privacy, but there's a cute farmhouse front door idea that both tackles this problem and upgrades your front door's appearance: decorative adhesive film. In one case, TikTok user @greybirchdesigns used an affordable piece of lattice-patterned film to decorate the large glass panel on her front door, which also works to hide her home's interior from the street.
This idea is doable on virtually any door with a window, whether it's one large glass pane or several divided panes. It's a straightforward DIY project — you cut up a roll of window film to match the dimensions of your glass panel (or panels) and stick the pieces on the glass. However, there are varying styles of film for you to consider. Frosted film designed for privacy blocks passersby from peering into your home, but it also lets soft sunlight stream inside. And there is, of course, a proper installation method to follow so your cut film looks neat and professionally done.
This stylish way to cover glass doors adds a unique texture and pattern to plain glass, elevating a door's look without permanently altering its appearance. You can also pair this technique with other front door enhancements (besides decorative wreaths). @greybirchdesigns added a basket with flowers to her front door to give it a chic farmhouse-inspired look, but you could get creative with other clever hacks to add privacy to your front door windows, such as adding wall baskets, artificial hanging plants, or anything else you can think of.
How to decorate a glass door with window film
Before purchasing a roll of film, first measure how much glass you'll need to cover to ensure you buy enough. One patterned privacy film option you can grab is the adhesive-free Velimax Lattice Frosted Window Film, which adheres via static cling. If lattice patterns aren't your style, though, there are many other designs to choose from on Amazon, such as the Add.Heres Window Privacy Film, which comes in several non-adhesive styles. On top of moderating brightness and preventing glare caused by direct sunlight, vinyl films like these also block UV light and help keep your home cooler.
To begin the application process, first gather a measuring tape, a spray bottle, a microfiber cloth, a utility knife, and a squeegee (or a similarly hard and flat object, like a credit card). Once you have your window measurements done and your film prepared, fill your spray bottle with warm, soapy water and spritz all your front door windows to clean them. Wipe dry using a microfiber cloth. Be sure to remove all grime and scrape off any paint or dry sealant that could create bumps in the finished product.
When cutting your film, you can leave roughly an inch of extra space on all sides to slice off the excess later. Otherwise, cut it to size. Then, assuming you're using static cling film, spray your windows again with your soapy water mixture before applying the vinyl. Slowly pull away one corner of the plastic backing, then gently press the film onto the window, flattening it with your squeegee from the middle outwards. If there are still bubbles in the film, or if it's not sticking, remove the film before spraying more water on the window, reapply the vinyl, then run over it a few more times with the squeegee. Finally, trim off any excess film with your utility knife.