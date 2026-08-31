Skip Epoxy: This Amazon Find Is A Faster Way To Upgrade Garage Floors

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On the fence about epoxy flooring for your garage? It's a common option for upgrading concrete garage floors with a durable, nonporous surface that looks good. But the installation process is time-consuming, requires extensive preparation, and involves multiple layers of the smelly epoxy coating. Choosing the best garage flooring materials for a foundation that lasts is important, but epoxy isn't the only option. One alternative is the Big Floors Interlocking Garage Tiles from Amazon.

Each 24-pack of tiles costs just over $70 and includes enough tiles to cover 24 square feet. It has a 4.5 rating with over 1,300 reviews. The high-impact copolymer construction makes the tiles a durable floor covering capable of sustaining rolling loads of over 40,000 pounds. It's also covered in a diamond double tread pattern to increase traction. Epoxy can be a bit slippery without anti-slip additives, so this could be an advantage for the tile option, too. However, since the tiles are individual pieces, it's possible for spills to leak to the floor, as noted by one reviewer.

Perhaps the most appealing part is the quick and easy installation process, which takes only a few hours, according to users. The squares snap together on the sides without extra tools, and you don't need adhesive to secure them to the floor. However, some reviewers noted that the tiles shift when you drive on them, which won't happen with epoxy. Of course, you'll want to start with a clean floor, but there isn't an extensive preparation process. You also don't have to worry as much about ventilation as you do with epoxy due to the smell.