Why Settle For Plain Gravel Driveways When This Tougher, Better-Looking Alternative Exists

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Out of all the things to be excited about in a home, it's rare that someone gets amped over a driveway. Yes, it has to be sturdy, but that doesn't mean it has to look utilitarian and totally boring. One way to make a beat-up driveway look fresh again is to use interlocking concrete pavers for the driving surface and save the gravel for decorative borders. The pavers create a better-looking and more stable path beneath vehicle tires, while the loose stone can add contrasting color and texture along the edges.

Concrete pavers offer more variety than their name might suggest. You can complement a home's exterior with different tones, enhance contemporary architecture with large gray geometric units, or combine two colors to create a unique design. Running-bond and herringbone patterns can further add character, with the CMHA noting that the latter is better for surfaces carrying vehicle traffic because it provides strong load support.

Cost is another important factor when choosing a driveway material, and this makeover won't be a money-saving one, at least in the short-term. Pavers demand a larger upfront investment and more preparation than spreading gravel. But it might be worth it in the long haul, as gravel surfaces can develop ruts and potholes. Gravel drives that see high use can require annual regrading, something properly installed pavers don't need. And if a repair does need to happen with pavers, the individual units can be lifted and reused.