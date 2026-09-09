Kill Brown Recluses And Keep Them Out For Good With A Powerful Solution

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Brown recluses (Loxosceles reclusa) love to hide in small, out of the way places like cracks between baseboards and walls, woodpiles, or even in gardening gloves. It's easy to be surprised by them. While you might not even notice their bite when it happens, the injected venom has the potential to make you sick and cause tissue damage. For this reason, you may choose to ignore the usual advice of not killing spiders in your home and get rid of brown recluses. You can keep them out for good with a powerful solution that's easy to apply: deltamethrin.

Deltamethrin is a powder substance that has been sold as an insecticide since 1978. It doesn't just kill brown recluses, but most other small insects, too. Exposure to typical use amounts won't kill mammals or birds, but always use caution when using insecticides in a home with small children or pets, as it can cause skin irritation in humans and drooling, muscle tremors, and vomiting in pets. That said, it's not known to cause cancer. Deltamethrin kills insects if they contact it, including eating, inhaling, or walking through it. Once contact has been made, the substance attacks their nervous systems and they die. It's a great choice for killing brown recluse spiders because it also kills their typical prey, like moths, flies, and crickets, too. With less to eat, plus killing spiders, it's kind of a 2-in-1 solution.