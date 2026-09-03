Can You Remove A Neighbor's Plants Growing Into Your Yard?

We all want our yards to be the envy of the neighborhood and our own private oasis. But what happens when your neighbor's plants start to encroach on your yard? Can you remove them without your neighbors permission?

Well, it all depends on where you live and what kind of relationship you have with your neighbors. You will need to check your local ordinances, but in most cases you can actually remove sections of your neighbors plants, be they vines, tree branches, or bushes growing through your fence. The important thing to remember is that you can only ever remove the parts of the plant that have crossed your property line, but you cannot go any further than that. You can only trim what's grown over the property line and into your yard.

There is absolutely no instance in which you should cross onto your neighbors property and remove their plants. This is trespassing, and it is a legally punishable offense. This goes the other way around, too. Your neighbor cannot come into your yard to trim the parts of their plant that have crossed into your yard without your permission. This is why it's critical to know where your property lines are and have good communication with your neighbor.