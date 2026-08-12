Can I Trim A Neighbors' Bush Growing Through My Fence?

Your yard is your sanctuary. But what do you do if someone else's bushes are growing through the fence and into your space? Can you trim them, or does the neighbor have to do it? Before grabbing your shears, try working it out with your neighbor. Speak with them and ask them politely to trim the bush so it doesn't encroach on your yard.

Of course, sometimes it's not possible to meet with them. Some houses may be vacant or rentals where the homeowner isn't available for a chat. In those cases, it's best to know your local laws and ordinances before taking matters into your own hands. It's also prudent to know where your property lines are placed to be sure the bush is on your neighbor's side of the fence. This should have been done when the fence was installed, but mistakes happen.

It's also worth noting what kind of bush it is before you start to trim. If it's a seasonal hydrangea, for example, your neighbor might be planning to care for their hydrangea by pruning it back completely in the winter. Waiting a bit may resolve the problem without any action on your part. Some branches may just grow wayward, and can easily be pulled back on the neighbor's side of the fence through slats or tied back to prevent growth. And before you start trimming, check local laws and HOA regulations that may govern your property.