Can I Trim A Neighbors' Bush Growing Through My Fence?
Your yard is your sanctuary. But what do you do if someone else's bushes are growing through the fence and into your space? Can you trim them, or does the neighbor have to do it? Before grabbing your shears, try working it out with your neighbor. Speak with them and ask them politely to trim the bush so it doesn't encroach on your yard.
Of course, sometimes it's not possible to meet with them. Some houses may be vacant or rentals where the homeowner isn't available for a chat. In those cases, it's best to know your local laws and ordinances before taking matters into your own hands. It's also prudent to know where your property lines are placed to be sure the bush is on your neighbor's side of the fence. This should have been done when the fence was installed, but mistakes happen.
It's also worth noting what kind of bush it is before you start to trim. If it's a seasonal hydrangea, for example, your neighbor might be planning to care for their hydrangea by pruning it back completely in the winter. Waiting a bit may resolve the problem without any action on your part. Some branches may just grow wayward, and can easily be pulled back on the neighbor's side of the fence through slats or tied back to prevent growth. And before you start trimming, check local laws and HOA regulations that may govern your property.
Know your local laws and rights before cutting
Rose bushes carry thorns that may hurt small children, and some bushes, like holly, are harmful to dogs. If you didn't plant it, you may not want it in your yard. Once you know the type of bush it is, it's easier to trim it without damaging it. Trimming holly bushes can be beneficial to the plant, but for some bushes, a trim may cause undue stress and ultimately can be seen as damaging it. And damage is usually where it gets legally dicey.
Each state varies by law. In North Carolina, you are legally allowed to trim branches up to your own property line. But it is a misdemeanor to cross the property line to cut or damage its foliage. That's a tricky line to cross (no pun intended) if you don't actually know where the property line is officially, or if you cut too far on the branches hanging over your fence.
This is why it is important to know your local and state laws before you begin to trim. Lawyers in your state may have a resource blog for quick questions, and your local county laws can be researched online. All that said, bear in mind that HOA rules can have their own regulations and requirements for yards and gardens. Reaching out to your HOA representative may result in the association handling the problem on your behalf. Take precautions to protect yourself and your relationships with your neighbors before you start pruning.