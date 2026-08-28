What Should You Put On Your Lawn In September?

Your lawn might get the most attention during the warmer months, whether you're enjoying time outside or keeping up with how often you need to mow, but fall is a crucial time of year for lawn maintenance, too. In fact, it's arguably the most important time for cool-season grass lawns. When September rolls around and the weather begins to change, there are several key steps to promote a healthy lawn that will be prepared for the winter and rich, green, and healthy come spring. Some of those tasks go beyond mowing, however — it's also about what you put on your lawn throughout the month. The primary maintenance required can be sorted into three categories: fertilizer, weed killer, and grass seed.

Before sprinkling and spraying an array of products on your lawn, it's important to know the types of grass you could be working with, as this dictates minor differences in the recommended upkeep. Those who live in the northern U.S. states – specifically the upper two-thirds of the country — likely have cool-season grass lawns, which include varieties like Kentucky bluegrass, perennial ryegrass, fine fescue, and tall fescue. Those who live in the South likely have warm-season grass, which includes Bermuda, zoysia, and bahiagrass. There's also a transition zone running across the middle part of the country, where cool- and warm-season grasses can overlap.