Don't Start Fall Fertilizing Until You Have Done This To Your Lawn First

Fall's arrived, and you're getting your lawn ready for the cold winter ahead. If you have cool-season grass September to November is the ideal time to add fertilizer. For warm-season grasses, fertilize sooner, no later than early September if you are applying nitrogen. But before feeding your lawn, there's something else you need to do — test the soil.

Without a soil test, you're essentially feeding your lawn blind. You don't know what nutrients it needs or not. You also don't know the pH, and whether you need to add amendments to raise or lower it. You may end up under- or over-feeding it, wasting time and money, and potentially doing more harm than good. A soil test also lets you know the overall quality of your lawn's soil, such as whether it has a sufficient amount of organic matter or if it compacts easily.

Whether you need to fertilize or not, fall is often the ideal time to soil test your lawn, notably because it gives you time to apply lime, should your lawn need it. The soil is also drier, which can make it easier to collect samples, and the labs may be less busy, so you get your results faster. Therefore, before you break out the fertilizer, take samples of your lawn for soil testing.