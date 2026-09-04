Forget The WD-40? A Quick Trick To Remove Grass Clippings From Your Lawn Mower Deck
Ever heard of the WD-40 trick to use before mowing your lawn? The idea is to spray the popular blend of lubricants on the deck and blades of your mower to keep the grass from sticking. But what do you do if you forget to spray your machine down with WD-40 and end up with grass caked on the underside? Some mowers have a secret trick that can make cleaning out the grass easy: A mower deck wash port.
If you're wondering if you can hose down a lawn mower, the answer is yes, and this feature makes it easier. The port is a factory-installed feature on some lawn mowers where you can connect a garden hose using an adapter to wash away the grass clippings. A plastic or metal piece sticks out of the top of the mower deck for easy access. Underneath, it's designed to push the water in the correct spots for cleaning. You'll keep the mower running while the water moves through it so the strong spinning spray can wash the grass off of the deck.
Not all mowers have this feature, though. It's more common on riding mowers because it's not as easy to clean the deck of a rider compared to a push mower. Many big names in mowing, including John Deere, Craftsman, Cub Cadet, and Husqvarna, have several models with the port cleaning feature. If your mower does have it, using the port is one of the easiest ways to remove grass. Keeping the deck clean with the wash port improves how well the machine mows, prevents clogs in the discharge area, and supports the health of your lawn.
How to use a mower deck water port
There are plenty of handy tools for removing grass from your lawn mower blades and deck, but this one is easy because it's built in and only requires a hose. It's always a good idea to refer to the owner's manual for your specific model. However, the general process should be similar across mowers. Your mower needs to be on level ground when you use the wash port. Pick a spot near your hose, so it's easier to access. Take off any bagging or mulching attachments, and consider which way the chute is pointing to avoid shooting water somewhere it shouldn't go.
Shut the mower off before screwing the end of a garden hose onto the wash port. On some models, you might screw the adapter onto the hose first and then push it into the port on the mower deck. Once you turn on the water, you can turn the mower back on. Lower the mowing deck and move the throttle to 'Fast' or simply run at full throttle (depending on your machine). Turn on the mower deck and let it run until it's clean — one minute should do the trick.
Once you're satisfied with the cleaning, shut off the mower deck, the engine, and the water. Remove the hose from the port and put away any connecting parts so you can find them next time. Raise the mowing deck back up and let it dry fully before you use or store the mower to keep the blades and deck from rusting.