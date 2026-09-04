Forget The WD-40? A Quick Trick To Remove Grass Clippings From Your Lawn Mower Deck

Ever heard of the WD-40 trick to use before mowing your lawn? The idea is to spray the popular blend of lubricants on the deck and blades of your mower to keep the grass from sticking. But what do you do if you forget to spray your machine down with WD-40 and end up with grass caked on the underside? Some mowers have a secret trick that can make cleaning out the grass easy: A mower deck wash port.

If you're wondering if you can hose down a lawn mower, the answer is yes, and this feature makes it easier. The port is a factory-installed feature on some lawn mowers where you can connect a garden hose using an adapter to wash away the grass clippings. A plastic or metal piece sticks out of the top of the mower deck for easy access. Underneath, it's designed to push the water in the correct spots for cleaning. You'll keep the mower running while the water moves through it so the strong spinning spray can wash the grass off of the deck.

Not all mowers have this feature, though. It's more common on riding mowers because it's not as easy to clean the deck of a rider compared to a push mower. Many big names in mowing, including John Deere, Craftsman, Cub Cadet, and Husqvarna, have several models with the port cleaning feature. If your mower does have it, using the port is one of the easiest ways to remove grass. Keeping the deck clean with the wash port improves how well the machine mows, prevents clogs in the discharge area, and supports the health of your lawn.