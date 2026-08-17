Handy Tools For Removing Grass From Your Lawn Mower Blades And Deck

Keeping your lawn neat and tidy is much easier with a mower that's in top condition. One of the top lawn mower maintenance tips is to clean your lawn mower, which includes removing grass from the blades and deck. Stuck-on grass can lead to uneven cuts and performance issues with your mower, so it's important to get rid of it as often as you can. However, the blades and underside of the mower deck aren't the most convenient places to reach, plus grass that's dried in place can be a pain to knock loose. That's why tools like putty knives and condensed air sprayers are so useful.

Blades of grass on their own are fairly weak and easy for your mower to deal with, but clumps can seriously gum up the works. Your lawn mower is designed with precision, so any extra material can throw everything off. The grass clumps can block air from flowing properly, leaving more grass clippings in the way. Although grass doesn't weigh much, the added weight can make the blades unbalanced, slowing them down and making your mower work harder to compensate. The end result is a mower that needs more regular refueling, breaks down faster, and leaves uncut patches of grass, giving your lawn a rough, uneven look. Additionally, the moisture in the grass can lead to rust forming on your mower. If you aren't regularly cleaning and checking your blades and deck, this rust could go unnoticed, which is why cleaning can extend your lawn mower's life.