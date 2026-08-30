Not Hand Pulling — The Overlooked Method To Remove Weeds From Driveways And Walkways

With all the innovative DIY methods for removing weeds from driveways and walkways, many people overlook tricks that are far easier than hand pulling. Removing weeds doesn't have to be tedious, harmful to the environment, or costly if you use occultation, also known as tarping. It is intended for controlling weeds in gardens, and it can also be used to cover a gravel pathway or driveway, making the spaces inhospitable to weeds.

Occultation is comparable to solarization, another weed-control method, but with one major difference. Both involve covering weeds with a tarp to eliminate them, but solarization uses a clear tarp and is generally more effective. Occultation isn't as effective, but uses an opaque covering, which allows more creative freedom. You don't have to purchase a niche tarp to do the job. Instead, use common items that are already on hand. By using pre-owned materials, this hack won't require any additional financial investment.

In addition to being cost-effective, occultation is environmentally friendly. No chemical runoff kills surrounding lawns or driveway edging. It's a great choice for people who aren't physically able to kneel and remove weeds. It's also ideal for those who don't have time for hand-pulling or other smart but labor-intensive methods for removing weeds.