Not Hand Pulling — The Overlooked Method To Remove Weeds From Driveways And Walkways
With all the innovative DIY methods for removing weeds from driveways and walkways, many people overlook tricks that are far easier than hand pulling. Removing weeds doesn't have to be tedious, harmful to the environment, or costly if you use occultation, also known as tarping. It is intended for controlling weeds in gardens, and it can also be used to cover a gravel pathway or driveway, making the spaces inhospitable to weeds.
Occultation is comparable to solarization, another weed-control method, but with one major difference. Both involve covering weeds with a tarp to eliminate them, but solarization uses a clear tarp and is generally more effective. Occultation isn't as effective, but uses an opaque covering, which allows more creative freedom. You don't have to purchase a niche tarp to do the job. Instead, use common items that are already on hand. By using pre-owned materials, this hack won't require any additional financial investment.
In addition to being cost-effective, occultation is environmentally friendly. No chemical runoff kills surrounding lawns or driveway edging. It's a great choice for people who aren't physically able to kneel and remove weeds. It's also ideal for those who don't have time for hand-pulling or other smart but labor-intensive methods for removing weeds.
How to clear driveways and walkways using occultation
The best aspect of occultation is its DIY nature. Upcycle multipurpose tarps or niche products like painting drop cloths. Once the weeds are eliminated, you can repurpose the material for other DIY projects, ensuring you get your money's worth out of the investment. Another common method is using broken-down cardboard boxes, which are easy to recycle when finished.
The mentioned materials tend to be thick and heavy, which gives them their opaque nature. They won't ripple and blow away as easily in heavy winds, especially if they're pinned down. Place heavy objects, like rock edging, around the border and in the middle of the materials as needed. Make sure your DIY solution fully covers a gravel driveway or walkway, blocking all light to inhibit plant growth. Based on the results of a University of Maine study conducted on a gardening plot, let the tarp sit for up to six weeks to ensure weeds are eliminated. It's most effective when done during warmer seasons.
Using occultation on a gravel driveway or walkway is far easier than using it to kill weeds in a garden. You don't have to worry about preserving the soil health beneath, since you're trying to block all light and water, eliminating any plant growth there. The only downside is that you lose access to said driveway or walkway during the occultation process. Since it takes several weeks, it can be a problem if you don't have an alternative path or parking space. Don't be afraid to combine this strategy with other foolproof ways to get rid of weeds growing in driveways and walkways to ensure you keep them away long-term.