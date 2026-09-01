Will Cleaning Vinegar Kill The Grass In My Flower Beds?

Grass and flower beds are the building blocks of a beautiful landscape, but when the former encroaches on the latter, things can get messy. If you've found success using cleaning vinegar for weeds, or if you're curious about the application, you might be wondering whether cleaning vinegar will kill the unwanted grass growing in your flower beds. The short answer is yes: It can with regular application, but there are a number of caveats to consider before bringing out the bottle.

To start, there's an important distinction to make between cleaning vinegar versus regular white vinegar, and this has to do with acetic acid, vinegar's active ingredient. Regular white vinegar is usually 5% acetic acid, while most cleaning vinegars contain around 6% acetic acid. Acetic acid works as a contact herbicide, meaning it damages the plant tissue it actually touches rather than traveling through the plant to kill the roots. Upon contact, it breaks open plant cells and causes the foliage to dry out, killing the plant if the application area is broad enough. This makes vinegar far more effective on small, young weeds than on established grasses with well-developed root systems.

So, if you're trying to remove a few stray shoots of grass from a flower bed, cleaning vinegar may burn back the foliage, but it's not necessarily a permanent fix. And because acetic acid doesn't know the difference between unwanted grass and the pollinator-friendly plants you've been cultivating since last summer, applying it takes an extremely precise hand.