Skip White And Cleaning Vinegar: The Best Option For Killing Weeds

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A walk around your yard or garden may leave you with a troubling sight: Weeds. Despite doing your best to prevent them, occasionally having to deal with weeds is a common struggle. Once you spot new weeds though, swift removal can help minimize further growth and spread. Before you head inside your home to grab a battle of white or cleaning vinegar to "naturally" kill weeds, consider horticultural vinegar (vinegar herbicides) instead. Such products are undoubtedly more efficient at eradicating common weed issues, but there are also some safety risks to consider before using them.

Aside from certain types of vinegar fueling an influx in vinegar cleaning hacks, this acid also appeals to people looking for greener solutions to a variety of home and garden tasks. However, it's important to understand the different classifications of vinegar. All types of vinegar have acetic acid as their active ingredient, with high concentrations able to kill certain weeds by causing significant burning.

When it comes to acetic acid content though, not all vinegars are created equal. Distilled white vinegar, which is made from grain alcohol, is most commonly used for pickling foods, and it contains about 5% acetic acid (or "50 grain"). True cleaning vinegar contains about 6% acetic acid and impurities that make it unsafe for human consumption. Yet even this strength may not be able to take on weeds as effectively as horticultural vinegar.