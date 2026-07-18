Cleaning Vinegar Vs. White Vinegar: What's The Difference?

Vinegar has been a staple in homemade and natural cleaners for generations, but some varieties are stronger than others at busting dirt and grime. There are many types of vinegar, but for cleaning the home, both white vinegar and cleaning vinegar can be useful. Distilled white vinegar is the variety most commonly recommended for household cleaning and is suitable for a range of surfaces. Cleaning vinegar is very similar but slightly stronger than standard white vinegar. Both are clear liquids made primarily of acetic acid, which makes them effective cleaners and also explains their disinfectant properties.

White vinegar typically contains 5% acetic acid, while cleaning vinegars often have 6%. At those concentrations, the two products perform similarly for many household cleaning tasks. However, some cleaning vinegars contain much higher amounts of acetic acid, with products reaching 30%. That's why it's crucial to pay attention to the dilution. White vinegar is intended for cooking, food preparation, and food preservation, including canning, while cleaning vinegar is not food-safe. Though both products work well as household cleaners, there may be times when you want a more powerful solution. Before using either vinegar, check the label to confirm its exact concentration and recommended uses.