Not WD-40 Or Goo Gone: The Simpler DIY Solution To Remove Sticker Residue
One of the most frustrating parts of repurposing jars or thrifting dishes is trying to remove the labels and their glue. While WD-40 and Goo Gone do a good job of getting rid of pesky sticker residue, not everyone keeps these specific products on hand. If you're looking for a quick, inexpensive alternative to removing sticker residue, the solution is likely hiding under your kitchen sink. Surprisingly, a little bit of white vinegar may be all you need to remove sticker adhesive (and stickers themselves) from a variety of surfaces. Within minutes, vinegar should loosen that annoying sticker and its leftover glue. This method is safe for glass, ceramic, metal, plastic, and fabric.
From online blogs to social media posts to cleaning experts, vinegar is commonly suggested as an ordinary pantry staple that easily removes stickers. Most people keep white vinegar for basic household cleaning chores, but the acetic acid it contains is helpful for stubborn stickers as well. The managing director of J&I Cleaning Services, Sara Czerniawska, explained to Homes & Gardens why white vinegar is so effective against sticker glue. "The acid content of this pantry staple does a good job of breaking down stubborn adhesive residue and works on a variety of surfaces without damaging them," she said. With just a paper towel or cleaning cloth and a splash of vinegar from your pantry, you won't need to make an extra trip to the store for Goo Gone or WD-40.
How to easily remove sticker adhesive with white vinegar
To eliminate leftover sticker glue on hard surfaces like a glass jar, a ceramic dish, or plastic item, wet a clean rag, paper towel, or cotton ball in distilled white vinegar. Place this over the sticker or leftover adhesive and leave it for 5 to 15 minutes. With a new, clean rag, simply wipe off the residue and any leftover pieces of sticker paper. Even if you haven't tried to peel the label off first, this method should help to loosen entire stickers, especially if they are paper-based.
This genius hack makes removing stubborn stickers a breeze, allowing you to get rid of the paper and glue without tough scrubbing. If some of the adhesive doesn't pull away from the object at first, washing it in warm, soapy water should easily finish the job. Otherwise, let the vinegar sit for a while longer to give it more time to dissolve the residue before washing.
Also, if you happen to inadvertently wash a piece of clothing with a disposable name tag, or a garment of your child's covered in stickers, the sticky goop can cling to the clothes. Luckily, a little vinegar should help to remove that frustrating sticker glue from fabrics. Keep in mind that vinegar is commonly used to treat laundry stains and could lighten the color of your clothes. Consider testing a small spot first. Pour warm white vinegar onto the residue to help you scrub away the glue before washing the garment.