Not WD-40 Or Goo Gone: The Simpler DIY Solution To Remove Sticker Residue

One of the most frustrating parts of repurposing jars or thrifting dishes is trying to remove the labels and their glue. While WD-40 and Goo Gone do a good job of getting rid of pesky sticker residue, not everyone keeps these specific products on hand. If you're looking for a quick, inexpensive alternative to removing sticker residue, the solution is likely hiding under your kitchen sink. Surprisingly, a little bit of white vinegar may be all you need to remove sticker adhesive (and stickers themselves) from a variety of surfaces. Within minutes, vinegar should loosen that annoying sticker and its leftover glue. This method is safe for glass, ceramic, metal, plastic, and fabric.

From online blogs to social media posts to cleaning experts, vinegar is commonly suggested as an ordinary pantry staple that easily removes stickers. Most people keep white vinegar for basic household cleaning chores, but the acetic acid it contains is helpful for stubborn stickers as well. The managing director of J&I Cleaning Services, Sara Czerniawska, explained to Homes & Gardens why white vinegar is so effective against sticker glue. "The acid content of this pantry staple does a good job of breaking down stubborn adhesive residue and works on a variety of surfaces without damaging them," she said. With just a paper towel or cleaning cloth and a splash of vinegar from your pantry, you won't need to make an extra trip to the store for Goo Gone or WD-40.