Upcycle An Old Bookshelf Into Hidden Outdoor Storage

New, outdoor storage furniture can cost a pretty penny. You may want a space to store your gardening tools and other outdoor items, but do you want to spend several hundred dollars on it? Probably not. Fortunately, there's no need for a garden shed or other pre-fab storage piece. With a secondhand, cheap bookshelf, some wood boards, exterior wood stain, and casters, you can build your own outdoor storage shelving unit, as Tiktoker Bricoastuse0 demonstrates. As a bonus, the storage is concealed, so your shovels, rakes and watering cans aren't out on display.

You can track down secondhand bookcases through Facebook Marketplace, your local thrift store, or a reuse store like Habitat for Humanity ReStore. As for the wood boards, you can buy them from a hardware store, of course. But a more budget-friendly option is to find and upcycle old wood pallets into your outdoor storage system. Pry the planks from the pallets, sand, then paint or stain before attaching them to your bookcase.

One thing to note — and one thing that worried commenters on Bricoastuse0's video — is the durability of a DIY storage bookcase, particularly one made from particleboard. While ambient humidity shouldn't be a problem, since the bookcase is sealed, you don't want to expose it to too much moisture, such as direct rainfall, meaning the storage shelf is probably best for outdoor covered spaces, like a porch or enclosed patio.