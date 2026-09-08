Upcycle An Old Bookshelf Into Hidden Outdoor Storage
New, outdoor storage furniture can cost a pretty penny. You may want a space to store your gardening tools and other outdoor items, but do you want to spend several hundred dollars on it? Probably not. Fortunately, there's no need for a garden shed or other pre-fab storage piece. With a secondhand, cheap bookshelf, some wood boards, exterior wood stain, and casters, you can build your own outdoor storage shelving unit, as Tiktoker Bricoastuse0 demonstrates. As a bonus, the storage is concealed, so your shovels, rakes and watering cans aren't out on display.
You can track down secondhand bookcases through Facebook Marketplace, your local thrift store, or a reuse store like Habitat for Humanity ReStore. As for the wood boards, you can buy them from a hardware store, of course. But a more budget-friendly option is to find and upcycle old wood pallets into your outdoor storage system. Pry the planks from the pallets, sand, then paint or stain before attaching them to your bookcase.
One thing to note — and one thing that worried commenters on Bricoastuse0's video — is the durability of a DIY storage bookcase, particularly one made from particleboard. While ambient humidity shouldn't be a problem, since the bookcase is sealed, you don't want to expose it to too much moisture, such as direct rainfall, meaning the storage shelf is probably best for outdoor covered spaces, like a porch or enclosed patio.
Build your own garden tool storage shelf
Want to make your own concealed storage shelf? You'll need a tall bookcase, like the IKEA BILLY — there are already 10 ways to hack a BILLY, so consider this the 11th one. You'll also need enough wood boards to cover the back and sides of the bookcase. How many boards to use depends on their width and the spacing between them. Gather four casters, hinges to attach the shelf to the exterior wall, mounting hardware for the exterior wall, wood stain or paint, and decorative items to dress up the front of the shelving unit, and you're good to go.
@bricoastuse0
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Start building your storage shelf by removing the back from the bookcase, if there is one, and attaching four casters to the bottom. Then, cut three boards to fit the width of the bookcase and lay them horizontally across it, above the shelves. Attach the boards to the bookshelf with an electric screwdriver or drill. Stain the wood boards, let dry according to the directions, then arrange vertically along the length of the bookcase, forming a wall that looks like a picket fence. Repeat on the sides.
For the finishing touch, attach two hinges to one side of the bookcase, then use mounting hardware to attach the unit to the wall. You want it to swing out, revealing the shelves on the interior, while the wood boards face out. Add hooks to hang small tools and place items like a water can or extra pots on the shelves. Dress up the exterior of the shelving unit by attaching small plant pots or other garden decor.