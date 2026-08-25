She Upcycles Old Wood Pallets Into A Space-Saving Outdoor Storage System

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Pallet wood is often free and comes with the satisfaction of possibly saving usable wood from going to the landfill. Once you've figured out where to find free pallets for DIYs, ensured they're safe to use, and carefully taken them apart, it's time to turn them into something new. One useful and quaint-looking project idea is to turn pallet wood into an outdoor storage cabinet, as shown by TikToker brook_cottage.

In the video, the self-described "upcycler" only shows the finished project, a tall, narrow open garden-tool cabinet. It has a workspace-level shelf set up to fit hand tools and other small items like shovels, trowels, and plant pots. The rustic wood structure has more charm than many store-bought vertical sheds, which are often made of resin. A wood shed has a more homey look and is very cheap to make if you source low-cost pallets and already have woodworking tools.

Notably, build instructions aren't included in the video, so it's more of a jumping-off point to inspire you to make your own pallet-wood garden cupboard. You can design your own with the help of our guide on how to build a storage shed. There are also plenty of free resources that you can adjust to meet your needs, like this pallet-shed build video from Fixter and the lean-to shed plans from My Outdoor Plans. You can also buy plans for a similar-looking outdoor cabinet, such as this tall sentry box by KDMGardenPlans.