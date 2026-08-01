There's No Need For A Shed: 10 Space-Saving Alternatives

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As much as you might need the convenience of keeping your garden equipment safe and organized outside, you don't have to sacrifice your lawn or planting space to an oversized storage or garden shed. Whether you are working with a compact garden or patio or just want to conserve space for gardening or a play area for the kids and pets, you'll often want your storage solutions to be compact. From multifunctional outdoor furniture to exterior wall-mounted storage, you have several possible solutions to keep things tidy that don't involve putting up a new structure and giving up a large chunk of your backyard.

Many outdoor storage units are also more affordable than buying a shed, which start at a few hundred dollars. You can even integrate several options to create pockets of thoughtfully placed storage around an outdoor area, possibly even rivaling the amount of space you would gain from some sheds. Keep in mind though, since these ideas are for saving space, they're smaller than a shed, so most won't be roomy enough to park a lawn mower or other large outdoor tools. When you have to manage a number of smaller items, though, they're perfect for maximizing your usable outdoor space while keeping it tidy and organized.