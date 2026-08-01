There's No Need For A Shed: 10 Space-Saving Alternatives
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As much as you might need the convenience of keeping your garden equipment safe and organized outside, you don't have to sacrifice your lawn or planting space to an oversized storage or garden shed. Whether you are working with a compact garden or patio or just want to conserve space for gardening or a play area for the kids and pets, you'll often want your storage solutions to be compact. From multifunctional outdoor furniture to exterior wall-mounted storage, you have several possible solutions to keep things tidy that don't involve putting up a new structure and giving up a large chunk of your backyard.
Many outdoor storage units are also more affordable than buying a shed, which start at a few hundred dollars. You can even integrate several options to create pockets of thoughtfully placed storage around an outdoor area, possibly even rivaling the amount of space you would gain from some sheds. Keep in mind though, since these ideas are for saving space, they're smaller than a shed, so most won't be roomy enough to park a lawn mower or other large outdoor tools. When you have to manage a number of smaller items, though, they're perfect for maximizing your usable outdoor space while keeping it tidy and organized.
Outdoor cocktail or side table with storage
If you have an outdoor seating area, you probably have some sort of table. In tight spaces, don't squander the table area: Choose an option with hidden storage built in. These come in a range of designs and sizes, from the mini LuxenHöme Cement Outdoor Side Table to place beside deck chairs to IKEA's LÅGASKÄR Coffee Table to anchor a conversation pit. An outdoor storage table is ideal for smaller storage bits like chair cushions, outdoor textiles, and gardening hand tools.
Deck box
Deck boxes look like big storage chests and function similarly too. They're usually long, offering one of the better options to store long-handled tools, larger pool toys, and sports equipment like hockey and lacrosse sticks. Still, you must measure before buying to ensure the intended items will fit. The resin, weatherproof Keter Westwood Deck Box is a typical style, but if you prefer real wood, products like IKEA's NÄMMARÖ Storage Box are also available. The boxes fit comfortably on patios and can even create extra seating or table surfaces as needed.
Storage bench
It's possible to sit on most deck boxes, but if you want a comfier seat, consider a storage bench with back and arm rests. Similar to deck boxes, these longer containers help you store lengthier items. They fit nicely along the perimeter of a patio or garden, adding function and a touch of style to the space, and offer extra seating for relaxing and entertaining. It's another product that often comes in resin options, such as the Keter Solana Storage Bench, or in natural wood constructions like the One Allium Way Acacia Outdoor Bench.
Patio cabinet
If you're working with a tight space, deck boxes are still rather bulky. That's great for storing shovels or pool noodles, but if you need something more streamlined, a patio cabinet is a good alternative. They're like their indoor counterparts, just made in materials that can withstand outdoor conditions. Most have shelves to organize smaller items. The GDLF Outdoor Storage Cabinet and IKEA's KOLBJÖRN Cabinet are affordable options resembling metal lockers, with enough height to still hold long-handled tools and slim profiles that stay out of the way when pushed against a wall.
Potting bench with storage
If you're a gardener in search of additional workspace and storage, a potting bench will provide both without all the bulk of a shed. The work surface makes planting, repotting, and occasional outdoor tinkering more comfortable. You can find options with cupboards, drawers, and shelves for organizing compost, tools, and other supplies you want to keep close. The Yaheetech Potting Bench and Feasto Metal Outdoor Potting Bench are two highly rated options that have built-in storage cabinets.
Cube storage box
Cube storage boxes are like mini deck boxes, accommodating a small amount of storage under a lid. Like deck boxes, they often double as backup chairs or side tables in a smaller footprint, so they're easier to move around. The Suncast 22-Gallon Outdoor Storage Box and Devoko 30 Gallon Resin Deck Box are two well-rated examples. The square boxes are great for storing small items, such as gardening hand tools, small children's toys, and seat cushions, in a minimal footprint. The shape fits nicely into corners, besides seating areas, or on compact balconies.
Outdoor shelves
Outdoor shelving is a practical, compact shed alternative for those who prefer to keep frequently-used items visible and within easy reach. The open nature also means they're good for decorating patios and other outdoor spaces — unlike sheds, which hide everything away. Simple, affordable solutions like IKEA's HYLLIS Shelf Unit tuck nicely on a patio or along a fence, making efficient use of unused vertical space in these areas.
Trash can enclosure
Trash can enclosures are designed to conceal unsightly wheelie bins, but you can repurpose them as hidden storage near the patio and garden too. They're shallower than most sheds, but larger than many of the other options on this list, so they're ideal if you need an in-between size. Builds like the Suncast Horizontal Outdoor Storage Shed or the pricier cedar Outdoor Living Today Trash Can Storage Shed will help provide a storage spot for larger items that are too bulky to fit in a cabinet or deck box, such as a lawn mower or bike.
Exterior wall-mounted rack
An outdoor rack isn't the most optimal spot to store tools and equipment, but sometimes, there simply isn't enough space elsewhere. Whether it's a necessity or you just prefer to keep tools close to a work area, it's fine to keep some gardening tools like rakes and shovels outside. A wall-mounted rack on an exterior wall, like on the side of a garage or house, will help organize long-handled gear off the ground. Choose a spot that's covered, and hit your tools with a spray of WD-40 to help protect them from the elements.
Under-deck drawers
If you're still on the hunt for a smart storage solution for your deck, one of the best space-saving solutions is to transform the area underneath it into valuable hidden organization space with under-deck drawers. Depending on the drawer size, you could use it to hold gardening equipment, cushions, or outdoor and sporting accessories. For those who don't want to add any extra furniture pieces to their patio or backyard, this option offers a discrete solution. You can make your own or buy a pre-made product like the Pylex Deck Storage Drawer.