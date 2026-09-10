Man Transforms Wood Dowels Into A Floating Table With An Impressive DIY

A unique, artful table will transform a drab room into a chic and modern space. If sculpture-like furniture is out of your price range, this DIY table looks like a store-bought find. With just a few square wood dowels and chains, TikToker Grow with Zain built a stunning table with an optical illusion. This middle of this DIY table appears to be floating, creating functional art. Though this fascinating end table looks like it's held together by magic, this design relies on the principle of tension integrity or tensegrity, which is also known as floating compression. By connecting the dowels with tight chains, the tension of the strings will hold the wooden pieces together without them touching.

For this project, the DIYer used 2 inch square dowels, cut to different lengths. You'll also need sandpaper, screws, wood glue, wood stain, eye hooks, and metal chains. A basic square board is necessary to create a flat tabletop. This small table is beautiful as a plant stand, and could hold decorative items like candles. Otherwise, use it as a functional end table. Though Grow with Zain utilized the floating compression method for a side table, using larger, thicker dowels and sturdier chains could help you DIY a stylish coffee table on a budget. Keep in mind that the tabletop may wiggle slightly when you push on it, as it's suspended with chains. Rather than spending hundreds of dollars on a designer table, this hack lets you construct a more affordable version.