Turn IKEA Bread Baskets Into A Stylish Coffee Table On A Budget
Simple bread proofing bowls don't seem like they would be key components to DIYing furniture, but this unique project will surprise you. What if we told you that you can turn IKEA bowls into a trendy coffee table that looks high end? While designer coffee tables with rounded legs can cost thousands of dollars, this TikToker made her own, crafting the unique legs from IKEA bread bowls. Pinchplateparty posted a series of videos detailing how the rattan bread baskets can be stacked to support a tabletop. With several of the adorable, textured baskets, a large wooden board, a strong adhesive, sandpaper, and paint, you'll be able to build a stylish coffee table without breaking the bank.
The DIYer used 16 bowls (four for each of the four table legs), but you could include fewer for a different look and lower table height. Alternatively, you may only want to include three legs. This project is super customizable, and you can alter the size and shape of the tabletop to accommodate your living room. While pinchplateparty created a rectangular table, your wooden board could be cut to make a round or uniquely shaped piece of furniture. This IKEA hack delivers if you need a new coffee table that looks stylishly modern without the price tag of high-end furniture. IKEA's BANDSLÄTTING bread baskets are about $15 each, keeping the cost for this project around $300. The total price will ultimately depend on the type of wood and the number of baskets used.
Building a coffee table with IKEA bread bowls
First, you'll need to determine the size and shape you want for your tabletop. Cut a piece of lumber to your preferred dimensions and sand the edges. Though pinchplateparty appears to use a butcher block countertop for the coffee table's surface, opting for a material like plywood makes this project more cost-effective. Stain your wood and then begin constructing the legs.
The DIYer started constructing her table legs by gluing the bottoms of two baskets together. Repeat this, and then glue the two small stacks together, forming a sphere in the middle of the table leg. Alternatively, use only two bowls for each leg for a ball-like shape. Make sure your glue is strong enough to hold your finished furniture together. Liquid nails or JB weld are great options for this project. If you're concerned the bread bowls won't be heavy enough to support your table, add a little wet concrete mix into the center of the sphere before gluing your bread baskets together.
@pinchplateparty
Replying to @alexandriabeaton Coffee table using bread bowls? Let's try! Part 1 of building a coffee table for my living room using Butcher block and bread proofing bowls from @IKEA What do you think of the stain/color choices? Let me know and come back for part two! #DIY #CoffeeTable #IkeaHack
Spray paint your bread basket legs to complement your tabletop and living room decor. Finally, glue them onto the bottom of your wooden board to create your table. To make it a more durable piece of furniture, the DIYer applied a sealant to the coffee table. This sleek DIY coffee table is simple to put together, and the texture and shape of the IKEA baskets make for an opulent-looking home decor piece.