Turn IKEA Bread Baskets Into A Stylish Coffee Table On A Budget

Simple bread proofing bowls don't seem like they would be key components to DIYing furniture, but this unique project will surprise you. What if we told you that you can turn IKEA bowls into a trendy coffee table that looks high end? While designer coffee tables with rounded legs can cost thousands of dollars, this TikToker made her own, crafting the unique legs from IKEA bread bowls. Pinchplateparty posted a series of videos detailing how the rattan bread baskets can be stacked to support a tabletop. With several of the adorable, textured baskets, a large wooden board, a strong adhesive, sandpaper, and paint, you'll be able to build a stylish coffee table without breaking the bank.

The DIYer used 16 bowls (four for each of the four table legs), but you could include fewer for a different look and lower table height. Alternatively, you may only want to include three legs. This project is super customizable, and you can alter the size and shape of the tabletop to accommodate your living room. While pinchplateparty created a rectangular table, your wooden board could be cut to make a round or uniquely shaped piece of furniture. This IKEA hack delivers if you need a new coffee table that looks stylishly modern without the price tag of high-end furniture. IKEA's BANDSLÄTTING bread baskets are about $15 each, keeping the cost for this project around $300. The total price will ultimately depend on the type of wood and the number of baskets used.