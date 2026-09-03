Cobwebs Vs. Spiderwebs: How To Easily Tell The Difference

A cobweb is just a spiderweb that has been abandoned, but that knowledge alone won't help identify a cobweb if you happen across one. Some spiders hang out prominently in the middle of their webs, but others don't, so the absence of a spider doesn't necessarily mean a web has been abandoned. There are other ways to tell if it's safe to simply brush the web away, though.

Different spiders weave different kinds of webs, and they use them for different purposes. The classic geometrical ones are usually large and prominently placed, because their purpose is to catch insects. If you see one covered in dust, perhaps even with some dead insects stuck to it, it's probably an abandoned web. The owner likely died or crawled off to find a partner and never returned. Some spiders use webs to travel around the house and leave them hanging when they reach their destination. These cobwebs are a dusty, sticky nuisance, and you can safely get rid of them, too.

There's a whole family of spiders (Theridiidae) that includes house spiders and black widows called cobweb spiders. Their webs are tangled and asymmetric, and it's hard to tell if they're abandoned. The brown recluse weaves a similar type of web, although it doesn't belong to this family. You could get bitten if you simply brush a black widow or brown recluse web away, but the likelihood of that happening is slim, because it's usually hidden.