Brown Recluse Spider Webs: What To Do If You Find Them In Your Home Or Yard

Brown recluse spiders (Loxosceles reclusa) are the stuff of nightmares for arachnophobes, and with good reason. They are tiny, rarely seen out in the open, and venomous. The bite is seldom fatal, but it can be serious. The necrotic venom destroys tissues surrounding the bite, and if it spreads, a wound can develop that takes months to heal completely, if it ever does. Consequently, if you happen to come across a brown recluse web, it's best to treat it like an emergency, because where there's a web, there's very likely a spider nearby.

How do you know the web you found belongs to a brown recluse? First of all, do you live in the brown recluse's natural range? These spiders are found east of the Rocky Mountains, west of the Appalachians, and from Ohio to the Gulf Coast. Second, the web is in a dry place close to the ground, and it isn't like the webs that most spiders weave. Because it's designed to provide a retreat for spiders rather than to catch prey, it looks like a jumble of off-white, silky sinews with no clear pattern.

You might find one indoors in a closet, garage, or basement. They can also be found in storage boxes, stored clothing, bedding, and other dark, dry places. Outdoors, these webs are common under rocks or logs, or inside old tires and other debris. If you find one outdoors, you can safely walk away from it, but if it's indoors, you may wish to do something about it.