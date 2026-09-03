Woman DIYs A Stylish Raised Planter With Hidden Outdoor Storage

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Ready to take your growing plans to new heights? That's exactly what this DIY planter from Marie @ DIY Montreal does, elevating your plants and creating outdoor organization in one design. It's built from wood planks to create an elongated box-style planter with a not-so-dirty little secret. There's a storage compartment underneath for your watering can, gardening tools, and other essentials. This DIY proves that there's no need for a shed with space-saving alternatives.

This project checks all the boxes of an elevated planter. The plants are accessible with controlled growing conditions, including an optimal soil mix. The design is attractive yet easy for you to build yourself. And you may be able to create it using scrap wood that you already have, making it a cost-effective way to start a raised bed garden. The lower portion tidies up storage by keeping it hidden behind the same plank design as the rest of the planter. And since you're building it yourself, you can customize the dimensions.

The planter is made using fence boards, which are meant to stand up to the elements. So, if you use boards you already have, seal them to protect them. The original stands 2 feet 9⅝ inches tall, 4 feet 4¾ inches wide, and 1 foot 1¾ inches deep. This puts the plants at an ideal height for taking care of them, and it's a slim design that fits well on a patio. Two plastic flower boxes measuring 24 inches long, 10 inches tall, and 9 inches wide sit in the top. A few boards attached inside create a shelf for the planter boxes that you can adjust to fit the size of the boxes you use.