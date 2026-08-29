Generations Used It For Decades — Now This Cleaning Chemical Could Be Banned

Trichloroethylene (TCE) was a revelation when it was first synthesized in 1864. People started using it as a dry cleaning solvent, a defatting agent for soybeans, and even a general anesthetic. They soon found that TCE was an effective degreaser, and partly because of this ability, it became a much-used household cleaning agent. It was also a common additive in paint thinners, spot removers, and insecticides. Like many chemicals and substances, such as asbestos and lead, people used it freely because they didn't know it was harmful.

After many years of studying this chemical, the EPA announced its intention to ban it in December, 2024, and issued a press release that stated: "TCE is an extremely toxic chemical known to cause liver cancer, kidney cancer, and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma. TCE also causes damage to the central nervous system, liver, kidneys, immune system, reproductive organs, and fetal heart defects. These risks are present even at very small concentrations." Besides TCE, the EPA's ban also included perchloroethylene (PCE), a similar chemical with similar health hazards, and asbestos, a carcinogenic mineral. On May 5, 2026, the EPA announced a postponement pending judicial review by the U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.