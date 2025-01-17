Yes, Fragrances Are Toxic: How To Clean Green (& Why It's Worth It For Your Home)

We all love walking into a clean-smelling home. The scent of cleaning products automatically signals a successful disinfection, and a clean house is a healthy house, right?

Not necessarily. The truth is that "clean" doesn't have a smell. Fragrances we associate with a clean house are really just extra chemicals added to cleaning products. These added chemicals can be harmful, especially to young children, those with respiratory issues or pre-existing conditions, and professional cleaners who may endure prolonged exposure. The effects of VOC (volatile organic compounds) exposure can include nausea, headaches, liver and kidney damage, irritation of the eyes, nose, and throat, and even cancer.

According to the American Lung Association, buying fragrance-free products will improve your home's air quality by reducing the number of VOCs lingering in the air. However, fragrance-free cleaning products still contain VOCs — just fewer of them. That's a factor in why DIY cleaners are all the rage, thanks to sites like TikTok and Pinterest. Even then, though, while DIY cleaners are certainly better for the environment and your bank account, many recipes still contain toxic chemicals. To truly lower the amount of chemicals your family breathes, steer clear of recipes that use essential oils or even dish soap, which contains dyes, fragrances, and other toxins. Adding natural fragrances like lemons will give you back that just-cleaned smell you love, without the myriad of chemicals faking a lemony scent.