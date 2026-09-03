Fishing Spider Vs. Wolf Spider: How To Easily Tell The Difference

Fishing spiders and wolf spiders are easy to confuse at first glance. The hairy hunters are both large and brown, and they pursue their victims rather than building webs to trap them. Fear not — neither spider is considered dangerous to humans, even if their prey would probably disagree. Both arachnids' habitats can offer a helpful clue for identification, as wolf spiders (part of the Lycosidae family) are commonly found in grassy or leaf-covered areas, while fishing spiders (Dolomedidae family) are more strongly associated with ponds or swamps. The latter are known to travel across land and may venture a considerable distance from water, so spotting this spider lurking in and around your home isn't completely out of the question.

A few stronger clues can help you determine which spider has crossed your path. For one, fishing spiders generally have slimmer bodies and longer legs, whereas wolf spiders tend to look stockier with shorter legs. If you're brave, a close-up look can provide further confirmation of their identification, as their eight eyes are arranged quite differently. To tell the difference, you'll want to compare the spider's build and eyes first, then use its location and movement to confirm your findings.