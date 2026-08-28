Trade In Your Traditional Curtains: There's A Cuter Upcycle For Covering Kitchen Windows

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A bright kitchen doesn't always fit the mood. Luckily, all you have to do is hang curtains on the windows, and you'll be able to adjust the space's natural lighting. While most people explore traditional types of curtains, there's a unique alternative that can really boost a window's charm: coffee sacks. Yes, those old jute bags typically used for storing and transporting java beans. Think about it, though. Coffee sacks have a rustic look to them — which is why they add character when transformed into home decor. In this case, they make really adorable kitchen window coverings, too.

You might not have any of these burlap sacks lying around (unless you have connections with a coffee company). However, it's still easy to get your hands on some for the following upcycling project. If you search sites like eBay, Etsy, or Facebook Marketplace, you'll find a smorgasbord of options. Even numerous coffee retailers sell their old bags online. The best part is that since they all have different stamped labels, you can pick ones that'll beautifully complement your kitchen windows. Prior to starting the DIY, just make sure to wash the sacks by hand in a container instead of tossing them into the laundry. It could help save you from a stringy mess.