Trade In Your Traditional Curtains: There's A Cuter Upcycle For Covering Kitchen Windows
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
A bright kitchen doesn't always fit the mood. Luckily, all you have to do is hang curtains on the windows, and you'll be able to adjust the space's natural lighting. While most people explore traditional types of curtains, there's a unique alternative that can really boost a window's charm: coffee sacks. Yes, those old jute bags typically used for storing and transporting java beans. Think about it, though. Coffee sacks have a rustic look to them — which is why they add character when transformed into home decor. In this case, they make really adorable kitchen window coverings, too.
You might not have any of these burlap sacks lying around (unless you have connections with a coffee company). However, it's still easy to get your hands on some for the following upcycling project. If you search sites like eBay, Etsy, or Facebook Marketplace, you'll find a smorgasbord of options. Even numerous coffee retailers sell their old bags online. The best part is that since they all have different stamped labels, you can pick ones that'll beautifully complement your kitchen windows. Prior to starting the DIY, just make sure to wash the sacks by hand in a container instead of tossing them into the laundry. It could help save you from a stringy mess.
Repurpose old coffee sacks into kitchen window coverings you adore
This budget-friendly curtain alternative can be brought to life in various ways. It's really about what type of look you prefer, as well as your skill level. But first, grab a pair of scissors and carefully cut along the seams. You're going to be saving the front portion of the coffee sacks that feature the label. Keep the sacks separate if you want to be able to part them, or create a giant panel by stitching them together. To help with fraying, add a little fabric glue to the material's edges. If you want to make the project easy breezy, you could attach Azmoncy Curtain Rings With Clips (or something similar) to the tops of the bags, then thread them onto a tension rod.
You could also take other avenues to turn the sacks into window coverings, such as installing grommets or sewing a rod pocket. There's even an easy no-sew method for hemming curtains that could help the coffee bags look more polished. Once they're ready, hang the sacks above your kitchen window and enjoy how cute they are. The distinctive labels, which often feature names, countries, and logos, will stand out anytime the bags are closed over the window. However, they'll still have plenty of style when scrunched to the sides to let natural light in. Since the DIY is pretty simple, you might find yourself wanting to cover other windows in your home with coffee sacks, too.