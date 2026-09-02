3 Things Your Lawn Needs In September To Remain Healthy

Your lawn has made it through the heat of summer. Just like you, it's ready to welcome the shorter days and cooler nights that fall brings with it. Or at least, it will be, if you give your lawn some care and attention this September. Three things will help your lawn bounce back from the challenges of summer and prepare itself for the chilly winter to come. This month, reseed any bare spots, fertilize cool-season grass, and take on the weeds.

Before you get started tackling September lawn care, be sure you know which type of grass you have. While fall is the ideal time to fertilize cool-season grasses, which will most likely need a bit of boost to recuperate from the heat of summer, it's not the right time to fertilize warm season grass, which is about to go dormant for the winter, once that first frost hits. With warm-season grass, focus on battling weeds and do what you can to prevent winter weeds from popping up.

Whether you have a cool-season or warm-season lawn, now's the time to reseed or overseed your lawn. Since warm-season grass isn't likely to germinate and grow in the cool temperatures of fall, pick a cool-season grass, like tall fescue, to fill in any bald patches that have formed over the summer. Along with reseeding, feeding, and weeding, keep on mowing in September. Wait until the grass has finished growing for the season before you store your mower for the winter.